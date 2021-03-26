Richard Beddard: is this FTSE 100 stock one to buy and hold?

To my mind the names of the acquired companies barely matter. They are documented in Note 26 of the annual report, and they serve to illustrate Bunzl’s diversity.

Two operate in Brazil, two in the UK, and two in the US. The other three are in Canada, Denmark and Ireland. Four of them supply safety products, perhaps reflecting the focus of the company’s expansion currently, and others supply grocery, healthcare, and cleaning and hygiene products.

The company can afford to acquire on this scale. The £445 million was considerably less than the cash the company earned after paying operating costs, capital expenditure and tax (free cash flow).

Neither does Bunzl appear to be paying too much for acquisitions. Including their value at cost in the return on capital, calculation results in a healthy 13% return and an 11% average over the last 12 years.

Bunzl’s operating capital is entirely funded by debt of one kind or another, a risk the company must believe it can take because reliable profits and cash flows mean it can easily afford the interest.

The good news is confidence has not encouraged the company to borrow appreciably more in relation to capital employed over the years.

Scoring Bunzl

The simplicity of the business model, and Bunzl’s track record are beguiling, and surely connected.

But there is a price for reliability. Bunzl is never going to set the stock market alight. It is an accretive business, not an explosive one.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High and stable returns on capital

+ Excellent cash conversion

? Modest profit margins

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Business holds up in recession

? Must find more acquisitions or bigger ones to keep growing at same rate

? Relatively high financial obligations

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Acquisitions increase range and reach

+ Operational efficiencies improve profitability

? Financial discipline ensures Bunzl does not overreach

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Decentralised organisation gives managers autonomy

+ About 80% of employees would recommend to a friend

? Total remuneration of CEO is 137 times the median UK employee’s

Is the share price low relative to profit? [0]

? The share price looks low compared to 2020 earnings, but the company’s enterprise value is 23 times normalised earnings - assuming Bunzl had earned its average return on capital in 2020.

I rushed to profile Bunzl immediately after the publication of its annual report because I hoped to add the shares to the Share Sleuth portfolio.

With a total score of 7/10 it sits on the cusp of good value. It is probably a good long-term investment, which gives me something to think about.

Socially Responsible Decision Engine

Tony asks: “Given the importance of ESG, even allowing for all its problems, for the future of the planet and company success, I wondered if you have considered adding ESG or something like it to your scoring system.”

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) criteria help measure the sustainability of a business.

Though I do not mention ESG by name, the Decision Engine is designed to find good long-term investments, by which I mean businesses we can buy and hold, hopefully in most cases for more than 10 years.

This is reflected in the factors I score, particularly the final one, fairness. To receive a high score for fairness a company must treat all stakeholders well, principally customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, but also society in general.

Imagine a business that ripped off its customers and suppliers, lied to shareholders, bullied staff and polluted the local area. It is hard to believe it could be sustainable, and even if somehow it was, I would not want to own the shares.

The strategy factor also touches on the E in ESG because I favour businesses that are efficient and innovative. These are likely to have a diminishing environmental impact.

Bunzl may be a case in point. Its annual report devotes many pages to sustainability. Over the last 10 years it has doubled revenue while keeping total carbon emissions stable, although it acknowledges there is more it can do.

