Richard Beddard gives this top AIM share the thumbs up

Culture of copy & paste

But there is a circle I can’t fully square: RWS’ culture. The company says little apart from the obligatory thankyou to the staff of its “quintessential people-focused business”. Chairman Andrew Brode is committed, he owns a majority shareholding, the company operates a Save-As-You-Earn share scheme, is investing to make its offices a better place to work, and it throws legendary parties.

In the eyes of staff, though, this is scant compensation for the boring repetitive nature of much of the work and relatively low pay. RWS translators must not only be linguists, often they have a legal or a science background. Reading between the lines of staff reviews many of them feel they’ve squandered these talents on a white-collar version of manual labour, copying and pasting pre-translated text.

Maybe there’s not much the company can do about that, but its score of 2.8 out of 5 on review site Glassdoor is improving, and so is RWS Moravia’s score, which is a respectable 3.5.

For many years, I’ve flirted with allowing RWS to join the Decision Engine, which in turn enables me to include the shares in my portfolios, but I have felt there were too many unknowns. Today that changes. This is my score:

Does the business make good money? [2]

＋ Consistently high returns on sales and operating capital

＋ Strong cash flows (except 2010, when RWS bought a new HQ)

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

＋ Not very cyclical. Was highly profitable during the financial crisis, and has a flexible freelance cost base

？ Relatively high financial obligations

？ Acquisition costs must be justified by performance

？ EU Unitary Patent may reduce demand

？ Machine translation may disrupt the business

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

＋ Geographical diversification reduces dependence on Europe

＋ Industry diversification reduces reliance on patent business

＋ Automation drives down cost, increases volumes

Will we all benefit? [2]

＋ Chairman and majority shareholder Andrew Brode is experienced

＋ Employee share option scheme

＋ Initiatives to make RWS a great place to work

？ Mixed reviews on recruitment websites

？ Reporting is not explicit enough on advantages of business model

Are the shares cheap? [-1]

＋ No. A share price of nearly £6 values the enterprise at £1.7 billion, or about 27 times adjusted profit. The earnings yield is 4%.

RWS is probably a terrific business and good long-term investment. Its acquisitive strategy adds an element of risk (but may be securing the future) and the shares trade on a lofty valuation.

A total score of 6/10 ranks RWS at number 25 out of the 32 shares I track.

