Chart of the week: Lloyds Bank and the bond traders

I am fighting the Fed

One of the first lessons investors learn is this: Don’t fight the Fed.

Sounds like great advice, doesn’t it? After all, the US Federal Reserve has unlimited firepower, and has not been afraid to use it, especially since 2008 when it embarked on the greatest financial experiment in modern history with its Quantitative Easing (QE) schemes.

And suddenly, casting our minds back to the March Corona Crash, the Fed made some panic moves in response – first by lowering policy rates to an all-time low of 0% – 0.25%. But that failed to staunch the share market selling, so then they announced they would do an ‘unlimited buying of Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities’. The mainstream media called this 'QE Infinity' - which was on a much grander scale than in the 2010s.

But that also failed to reverse the tide of selling, so they announced a further plan to buy corporate debt and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that track the sector. They also set up a separate company to lend to troubled companies and buy distressed assets and crucially indicated it would intervene in the stock market directly. They received a guarantee from the Treasury they would suffer no losses on these ‘investments’.

By thus manipulating all financial markets, they have moved a million miles from their original mandate to "promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates". Previously, they only used their policy interest rates to do this. But that is a story for another day.

And they are also actively buying junk debt -and even hold bonds of the bankrupt Hertz car rental outfit! Is this American capitalism? Seems more Chinese to me.

So, with that kind of firepower, who in their right mind would fight the Fed?

And who would be brave/foolish enough to forecast a rise in bond yields – and short the Treasury Bonds? Well, if you did, you would be greeted with this chart of the US Treasury 30-year Bond yield.