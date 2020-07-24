Richard Beddard: a good long-term investment eyeing the 'big one'

Helped by the acquisition of Pacer in the prior year, revenue and profit in the year to March 2020 increased by 20% and 27% respectively, faster than the average, which is itself impressive.

Even more impressive was cash conversion. Cash flow was 60% higher than adjusted profit, although such cash inflows are unusual. They are partly the result of better terms with Asian suppliers and government measures to help companies through the pandemic. Solid State deferred its VAT payments and furloughed about 10% of staff.

Return on capital was high, both in terms of capital required to operate the business and, vindicating the acquisition strategy, total invested capital including the cost of acquisitions.

Profit margins (before interest but after tax at the standard rate) were stuck at 5%. Relatively thin margins can be extinguished in downturns, but Solid State has been a pretty consistent performer over the years. Predictably, it recorded its lowest return on sales of 4% in 2008 and 2009 during the financial crisis.

The big one...

Most years, I write an article about Solid State, and most years my editor and I have the same conversation about the company’s ambition to make a big acquisition. We’ve both seen the gleam in chief executive Gary Marsh’s eye when he talks about it.

I’m nervous, big acquisitions can transform companies in all the wrong ways, but my editor is relaxed. The acquisitions have been getting bigger, Pacer cost £3.8 million, but at roughly a year’s profit for Solid State it is still the kind of investment that augments a company nicely without disrupting it.

My editor thinks the big one has been hanging in the air for so long now, Solid State might never do it. I’m sure it will, but I’m also coming round to it. Solid State is the successful product of many small acquisitions. It’s circumspection suggests it is not lowering its standards for a big acquisition. As long as it’s not huge, maybe it can handle it.

Scoring Solid State

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ Yes, Solid State has profited through thick and thin

+ Improving cash flows

? Operating profit margins not rising

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Strong financial management, broad customer base

? Big acquisition that goes wrong

? Brexit and China trade frictions may impact customers

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Targets markets that have not been commoditised

+ Tilts business to growth industries

+ Bespoke work fosters long-term partnerships

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Experienced chief executive is significant shareholder

+ First element of strategy is to invest in people and know-how

+ Executive pay not excessive

Are the shares cheap? [1]

+ 565p values the enterprise at £48 million, 13 times adjusted profit

? 2020 was a particularly good year

? Normalised PE ratio is about 17

A score of 8/10 indicates Solid State should be a good long-term investment.

Solid State versus discoverIE

For a small business, Solid State is pretty complex. Since scale often increases complexity, there’s a risk that the company might become less efficient as it grows. One thing that gives me confidence is the performance of a bigger rival, discoverIE (LSE:DSCV). discoverIE (formerly electronics distributor Acal) has spent most of the last decade buying up manufacturers of electronic components. The company, which has also recently published its annual report, makes an interesting comparison.

Apart from its size, the main difference in the numbers is the debt it has used to acquire companies and the drag its more aggressive acquisition programme is having on Return on total invested capital: