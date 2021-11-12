Richard Beddard: ownership uncertainties, but still an impressive business

Our columnist is relieved this champion manufacturer couldn’t find a buyer, but suspects it’s only a matter of time.

Good, if somewhat old news. Renishaw (LSE:RSW), a champion British engineering company, put itself up for sale earlier in the year, but announced it could not find a buyer in July.

That means we can still invest in it.

Renishaw makes tools incorporated in machines and production lines, making manufacturing more precise and productive.

A smaller part of the business makes analytical instruments and medical devices, such as surgical robots and 3D printers configured for the volume production of dental structures including bridges, crowns and dentures. Now profitable, this division has a high proportion of products in the early stages of commercialisation.

Manufacturing technology is Renishaw’s meat and drink, though. It brought in 93% of revenue and 95% of profit in the year to June 2021. These tools are demanded in increasing numbers, due to the high precision of modern manufacturing and a shortage of skilled workers.

This trend is driving automation, which is facilitated by Renishaw’s probes and gauges, tools that measure components as they are being machined or transitioning from one stage of manufacturing to another. It also increases demand for encoders that measure the position of machine tools and robots. Knowing their position is an essential aspect of controlling their motion.

Sale scuppered

Potential buyers reportedly baulked at the asking price, and at some of the strings that would be attached as the company strove to satisfy all stakeholders. Renishaw, which is controlled by its founders, Sir David McMurtry and John Deere, wanted its new owner to respect its near 50-year commitment to research and development, its culture, and the loyalty of staff, customers, suppliers and the communities it operates in.

These are exactly the criteria I look for when scoring companies for fairness, but I and other long-term investors might not be able to profit from Renishaw’s enlightened policies if it were sold off.

Acquisitions are a routine activity on the stock market, but to my mind one of the attractions of Renishaw was the founders’ commitment to independence. The prospect of a sale has receded, but the luxury of the founders’ protection can no longer be taken for granted.

They say they have no plans to sell their shares for the foreseeable future, but both men are in their 80s, so their definition of foreseeable may not be as far in the future as ours. Beyond that, they are promising an “orderly process”.

Renishaw recovering

A cynic might also connect Renishaw’s desire to find a buyer with its dramatic improvement in performance. The notion that it might cut costs, boost profit and attract keener buyers is blasphemous, though, considering its historical commitment to the long-term.

A recovery in most of its markets was the major factor in the upturn in performance, and although it did cut costs, this was probably a course correction to help the company navigate the pandemic profitably and come out leaner.

Many of Renishaw’s big customers are semiconductor and consumer electronics manufacturers in Asia, and once their factories reopened they boomed due to an increase in demand for products such as games consoles and laptops from populations cooped up at home.

Renishaw has high fixed costs, a huge factory and research and development facility, and sales offices dotted around the world, so we should expect an increase in revenue to produce a proportionately greater increase in profit.

But profit was also boosted by rationalisation, and in particular the streamlining of Renishaw’s Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) business, in 2020.

In 2021, its copious spending on research and development fell as it focused on ‘flagship’ products – those that will earn revenue fastest and those of the highest strategic importance. The Additive Manufacturing business is concentrating on customers of its RenAM 500Q platform, for example, which is designed for volume production. That is potentially a big market.