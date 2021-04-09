Richard Beddard: price drop offers chance to own this small-cap

Source: Porvair

Even though water testing laboratories closed in the early days of the pandemic, the Laboratories division did best as laboratory supplies were in high demand due to Covid-19. Overall, revenue shrank slightly and profit increased marginally, contributing 43% of profit from 32% of revenue.

At 55% of adjusted profit, operating cash flow minus capital expenditure was well below Porvair’s 12-year average cash conversion ratio of 104% and the trend is downwards. The average cash conversion ratio in the second half of that period, the last six years, was 76%.

We do not need to be alarmed though, 76% is a decent average for a company that is investing, and capital expenditure has been substantially higher in recent years. Operating cash flow was reduced in 2020 due to working capital movements and bigger contributions to plug the deficit in a modest defined benefit pension scheme.

Porvair’s acquisitive strategy has achieved an 8% compound annual growth in revenue and profit over the last 12 years, and reassuringly this has been sustained from the company’s own resources and a level of debt that has reduced in relation to operating capital.

However, Porvair is only earning an 8% after tax return on total invested capital (including the value of acquisitions at cost), which suggests it is paying a high price for acquisitions, presumably in the expectation of higher returns in future.

Scoring Porvair

Clearly, parts of Porvair are vulnerable to recession, but the group as a whole has remained profitable through two crises now, a financial one, and a public health one. That’s because it supplies diverse markets with vital components that keep equipment operating as well as more variable demand from manufactures of new planes and cars, for example.

That said, the company believes the aerospace market will take some time to recover and its outlook remains unpredictable.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High return on capital

? Profit margins indicate some pricing power

? Cash conversion not as strong as it used to be

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Proven strategy over nearly two decades

? Industrial markets are capricious

? Long-term demand in some markets may be reduced by the adoption of cleaner technologies

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Manufactures bespoke, differentiated, sometimes patented consumables

+ They are designed into systems, requiring periodical replacement

? Acquisition strategy brings new niches, but it is pricey

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Chief executive Ben Stocks has guided Porvair since 1998

+ He owns 1.5% of the company

+ Porvair responds to investor queries and explains itself well

Is the share price low relative to profit? [0]

? No. But it is not high either. A share price of 512p values the enterprise at £263 million, about 22 times normalised and adjusted profit

My annual appraisal has come at a good time. Price weakness means Porvair has risen up the Decision Engine’s ranks. A score of 7 out of 9 suggests it probably is a good long-term investment.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.