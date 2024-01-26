Richard Beddard: this top 10 company is too cheap

Emerging from the pandemic with new leadership, this year’s Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT) annual report gives the impression the company is moving on to the front foot.

Foremost of Dewhurst’s ambitions is to energise its 300-plus employees.

Small and imperfectly formed

Dewhurst is a relatively small but quite complex business. Mostly it is involved in the lift (as in elevator) business.

The company invented the archetypal push-button, and still manufactures push-buttons today. It assembles lift operating panels and hall lanterns from a combination of manufactured and bought-in components. It distributes lift components through A&A, a business it acquired in 2018.

Subsidiaries in the US and Canada manufacture lift components, and in Australia Dewhurst companies distribute lift components and design and fit out lift cars.

Two side hustles manufacture street furniture such as bollards, and keypads for ATMs.

In the year to September 2023, the Lift business earned Dewhurst 87% of total revenue. Transport brought in 7%, and Keypads the remaining 6%.

With revenue of £58 million, the group is a relatively small but somewhat sprawling enterprise spanning three continents and supplying others.

Adapting to change

Like most things, modern lifts contain more electronics than they used to.

Push-buttons still have advantages. They are an easily understood interface that can be operated by people with disabilities. They resist vandalism.

Most lifts require push-buttons, even if it is just the alarm, but the ways we interact with lifts have proliferated to touchscreens and voice.

Staying relevant has required Dewhurst to become an assembler, distributor and fitter as well as a manufacturer.

Geographical diversification has probably helped with another challenge for the lift industry, the fact that demand fluctuates with the construction cycle.

Dewhurst has a good track record even when the economy is subdued, which is partly because construction activity around the world rarely moves in lockstep.

The company’s profits are also smoothed by the repair and maintenance projects it supplies.

Growth challenge

Dewhurst’s growth, though, has been pedestrian in recent times, and opportunistic. It has acquired more businesses in Australia than it has in the US and the UK, because they were available more cheaply, for example.

The company has also thrown in the towel when it cannot compete in the technological arms race.

In 2019, Dewhurst sold Thames Valley Controls to a rival because it could no longer fund the development of the next generation of lift controllers. These are the brains of the system, the computers that control the movement of the cars.

Failure to grow has for the first time made it into the principal risks section of Dewhurst’s annual report.

I think this is a positive development. It implies the company is cognisant of the risk, and perhaps facing up to it.

Dewhurst says it maintains a register of growth opportunities.

Perhaps the E-motive brand of lift display was on that register. When owner Avire announced it was exiting the business last year, Dewhurst bought the brand and its intellectual property. The displays will be manufactured at Dewhurst’s newest subsidiary in Singapore.

Touchscreens have been around for a long time now and it is probably a good thing Dewhurst has gained control of the technology at a modest sounding price of £750,000.

Other developments in 2023 include the 3 XR push-button, which is made from a chemically resistant polymer that can withstand stringent cleaning regimes and comes in a weatherproof version for use outdoors.

Reassuringly, the increased emphasis on growth starts with the company’s staff...

People first aspiration

Dewhurst’s Annual Report is more forthcoming on the company’s culture than previously, probably because it conducted its first group employee engagement survey in the year to September 2023.

The company reports an employee engagement score of 79%, which it wants to increase to 85%. Employee turnover is 13%, below the company’s target of 15%.

Dewhurst says it needs to do “all we can” to improve employee satisfaction, starting with more regular staff meetings and a new HR system.

There are signs of imagination, too. In Australia ALC, a lift component distributor, has instituted a four-day working week, and Dewhurst is going to trial a similar setup at TMP, its UK bollard business.

While we are talking bollards, TMP has invented a bio-polymer bollard that contains only 2% of the embedded carbon in a cast iron bollard. This may play well with its customers, local authorities and their contractors, who are themselves trying to reduce their environmental impact.

Two years of contraction

For the second year running, revenue at Dewhurst flatlined and profit fell. Revenue increased 1% and adjusted profit declined 12% in the year to September 2023.