Six value share tips for 2024 and beyond

It is that awfully difficult time of year again, when my editor wants my best stock picks.

This is a game many financial publications play at the beginning of the year. It means the ones that will go up in price, but I have no idea since my investment process is geared to finding shares that will perform well over a decade or more, not a year.

My editor knows this, which explains the addition of “and beyond” to this article’s headline. These are long-term share tips, but I also know of no reason why these shares should perform badly over the coming year.

They might of course; the market in aggregate sets prices, and the market really seems to hate some of my choices. If I am right, and other investors are wrong, then it could still take longer for their opinions to change.

Since my tips are for the long term, it stands to reason that some of last year’s tips will feature again this year. Three do: Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) and Focusrite (LSE:TUNE).

That means three no longer qualify, and I am pleased to say that is because their share prices have gone up, while others in my opportunity set have not. It is not because I have lost confidence in the businesses.

As always, I have used the Decision Engine to make the selection. The Decision Engine ranks shares according to the scores I give them once a year. But that does not mean I just picked the top six. There is always room for judgement, especially when the story might be changing.

My top six picks for 2024 start with Howden Joinery, ranked 2nd by the Decision Engine, and ends with Porvair (LSE:PRV), ranked 10th:

Howden Joinery (HWDN)

Share price: 778p

Enterprise value: £4.7 billion

Normalised earnings yield: 6%

Dividend yield: 2.5% (forecast)

Decision Engine rank and [score]: 2 [9/10]

Last scored: May 2023

Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) makes fitted kitchens (see image below) and sells them to small builders who supply and fit them to their local customers. Unlike you and I, small builders are repeat customers, so this is a relationship business based on Howdens 800-plus local depots.

In the UK, these relationships have turned Howdens into the biggest supplier of fitted kitchens by far. The perhaps distant prospect of blanket coverage here may explain the stealthy expansion of Howdens’ range to other joinery products, and its small but growing and as yet unprofitable, presence in France.

While overseas expansion is often more risky than a domestic roll-out, Howdens’ record in the UK has been extraordinary.

Churchill China (CHH)

Share price: £13.75

Enterprise value: £144 million

Normalised earnings yield: 6%

Dividend yield: 2.6% (forecast)

Decision Engine rank and [score]: 3 [9/10]

Last scored: July 2023

As I type these tips, I am drinking coffee from a Churchill China (LSE:CHH) cup given to me when I attended an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Stoke more than five years ago. I have dropped this cup from height (accidentally), and it has been through more than a thousand dishwasher cycles, but it looks the same today as the day I unboxed it.

Churchill China supplies the hospitality industry, where plates get a right bashing. The unique qualities of British clay and continuously improving proprietary manufacturing processes allows Churchill China to make tough patterned tableware efficiently. This means it has a good reputation for quality and value in its home market and increasingly in Europe.

Barring a difficult pandemic, when the hospitality industry shut down, I think Churchill China’s profitable growth speaks for itself.

Dewhurst (DWHT)

Share price: 750p

Enterprise value: £35 million

Normalised earnings yield: 20%

Dividend yield: 2.1%

Decision Engine rank and [score]: 4 [9/10]

Last scored: January 2023

Although Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT) recently announced it has made less profit for the second year running, I doubt the long-term business fundamentals have changed much.

The company manufactures, assembles, distributes, and fits lift components. Demand can be erratic because it is partially dependent on construction activity. But Dewhurst operates in North America and Australia as well as the UK, and supplies refurbishment and maintenance projects as well as new builds, so downturns in one market are often offset by activity in others.

Traders may be put off by family control, a large pension obligation, small subsidiaries in other industries with indifferent prospects, and a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% over the last decade or so.

I do not think any of that justifies an earnings yield of 20%, equivalent to a price/earnings (PE ) ratio of about 5. Dewhurst has averaged a 21% return on capital over the last eleven years. It is a conservatively managed stalwart priced like a has-been.