Shares for the future: what I think about when I think about investing

First off, if you are here for the monthly Decision Engine update, it is at the end of this article. If you are wondering what that is, read on...

Since I made many changes to the way I score, rank and decide which shares to buy and sell in 2023, my final article of the year is an update of my last guide, which was itself a rewrite.

I cover about 40 shares. Most weeks I score a share and we publish the breakdown.

The scores go into my Decision Engine spreadsheet and once a month we publish its output, which is a list of shares ranked by these scores. The article is titled: “Shares for the future”.

Also, once a month, I allow myself to make a single trade in the model Share Sleuth portfolio, which I have been running for interactive investor and previously Money Observer since 2009.

Either I reduce or eliminate a low-scoring holding, add a new high-scoring holding, add to an existing high scoring holding, or do nothing. These decisions, you see, are guided by the Decision Engine.

We publish this decision and report on the performance of the portfolio in an article entitled “Share Sleuth”.

Performance has been good over the long term. At the time of writing, Share Sleuth has grown by over 500% since 2009 while an index tracking fund would have grown by about 150% over the same period.

But my mixture of judgement and algorithms has not protected Share Sleuth from volatility. Twice it has declined in value by about 40%, much like the wider market.

Now, let us get into the nitty gritty.

What I think about when I think about investing

The task we set ourselves when we try to make money in the stock market is mind-boggling.

There are thousands of companies listed in London employing millions of people. Each business is unique, and buffeted by unpredictable external forces.

We think we can work out the best opportunities and avoid the booby traps, but we cannot compute all the permutations.

Having a philosophy and a strategy for implementing it reduces the problem of what to invest into a manageable size. My philosophy underpins the scoring and ranking system I call my Decision Engine and the model Share Sleuth portfolio.

Invest in people

For our purposes, a business is a group of people organised to make a profit. The idea I keep coming back to is that we invest in people.

The biggest business in the Share Sleuth portfolio is Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN). Garmin has nearly 20,000 people working for it and an enterprise value of $23 billion.

At the other end of the scale is Anpario (LSE:ANP), a manufacturer of animal feed additives. It has an enterprise value of £50 million and employs just over 100 people.

Size means nothing if the people are badly organised. But if I have picked wisely, the Share Sleuth portfolio consists of perhaps 100,000 people organised into between 20 and 30 money-making machines.

They are specialists. In aggregate, I believe they should adapt to our changing economic circumstances and prosper over the long-term.

Investors often focus on how much to pay for a share, but it is a secondary factor. If the people are not right, the price is irrelevant.

Trust them to make money

When we buy a share, we are buying the right to a share of the surplus income, or profit, produced by these people. We expect they will be successful, and the money returned to us over many years will be far in excess of the money we put in.

Trusting them to make money requires us to understand how they make it, how they plan to make more in future, and what could stop them.

The best source of this knowledge is the annual report because that is where companies are legally required to explain themselves.

In the best annual reports, I find coherence: a business building on its strengths and addressing its weaknesses.

Through thick and thin

The investments companies make to grow their profits take years or even decades to mature and, as we have been reminded in recent years, bad things get in the way.

Instinct tells us to react in these situations. We can solve the problem of a pandemic, or a recession, or a trade war, by trading.

The advantage we have in these situations is speed, but if our instincts are wrong we will be making the wrong decisions very fast.

Good businesses may take longer to react, but they know a lot more than we do and so they are more likely to make the right decisions.

They will also have already made good decisions. They will have strong finances, warm relationships with employees, customers and suppliers, and products customers need.

These things help them to profit, even in difficult circumstances.

For everyone

As well as making us money, the companies we invest in shape the world we live in.

Good businesses solve problems and make life better for people, they entertain us, they provide employment and make us wealthier.

Bad businesses cause problems and tarnish our lives. They bully staff, harm customers, gouge suppliers, stifle innovation, pollute the environment and lie to shareholders.

That is reprehensible, but it is also unsustainable. It breeds resentment, attracts the attention of regulators and lawyers, and makes life more hazardous for us.

My philosophy is: “To invest in people and trust them to make money through thick and thin for everyone.”

It guided me to invent a method of scoring and ranking shares, my Decision Engine.

In turn, the Decision Engine guides my trades in the Share Sleuth portfolio.

Scoring and ranking shares

The Decision Engine’s scoring system cobbles together an assessment of the business with an assessment of the share price.

A business can score a maximum of 9 points in 3 categories that seek to establish its dependability, its distinctiveness and the degree to which it has control of its direction.

The Past (dependable) [3]

● Profitable growth

● Strong finances

● Through thick and thin

The Present (distinctive) [3]

● Discernible business

● With experienced people

● That creates value for customers

The Future (directed) [3]

● Addressing challenges

● With coherent actions

● That reward all stakeholders fairly



In each category I award a maximum of 1 point for each of three sub-factors. These factors are unique to each business, so it is not possible to itemise them further.

The only way to see my reasoning is to read the breakdowns of the scores for each share on my author page. Links to the latest scores for all 40 shares are provided in the Decision Engine table of each “Shares for the future” article.

Unlike the other scores, the price score is calculated differently. It has less weight than them in aggregate, but it is the single most important factor.

A share price can receive a maximum score of 1. It can also receive a negative score, and the maximum negative score is -3.

The price (discounted?) [-3 to +1]

The price score uses a souped-up version of everybody’s favourite Price/Earnings (PE) ratio.

Unlike the other scores, it is calculated automatically and re-calculated every day using the previous day’s closing share prices.

My spreadsheet uses enterprise value (the value of equity and debt) instead of the more common market capitalisation (the value of equity) to put a price on the business.

It also normalises profit by determining how much the company would have earned if it had achieved an average return on the capital it employed in the last full financial year.

By dividing this average profit figure into price (enterprise value), we get a normalised earnings yield. We can translate it into a PE ratio using its reciprocal because the PE is simply price divided by profit.

The Decision Engine uses a sigmoid function to turn the earnings yield into a score. The sigmoid function produces an S-shaped curve, with the earnings yield on one axis, and the score on the other.

The table on the left of the chart shows the more common PE ratio for each earnings yield, and the score.