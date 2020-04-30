Royal Dutch Shell deals massive blow to income investors

The reduction of the dividend will inevitably grab the headlines, but Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) brave decision reflects a desire to hunker down and protect the business in the wake of a worsening global economic outlook and a highly unstable oil price.

Of course, the reduced dividend to 16 US cents per share from a previous level of 47 cents, itself unchanged since 2014, will be a blow to income-seeking investors and existing shareholders.

Chairman Chad Holliday explained

“…given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook, the board believes that maintaining the current level of shareholder distributions is not prudent.”

The shares will begin trading without the right to the latest dividend on 14 May and pay out on 22 June. Shareholders will be told the sterling equivalent on 8 June.

However, the decision can be seen as a positive on two levels.

Firstly, the move is financially prudent (and understandable, given a 28% fall in revenues and a 46% drop in replacement profit), while at the same time the dividend is now at a level which the company believes to be sustainable in the future.

Secondly, even at the lower revised figure, the implied dividend yield of around 3.5% (compared to the current 10%) is still likely to exceed the FTSE 100 index average due to dividend cuts elsewhere.

In addition, the rebasing of the dividend should free up some $9 billion over the next year. At the same time, Shell is looking to reduce operational and capital expenditure by a similar amount, while expected divestments will add further grist to the financial mill, all of which will create a war chest running to nearly $30 billion.

This capital cushion is vital in the current environment, where oil in particular is in a parlous state. A toxic combination of demand destruction, with aircraft standing idle, vastly reduced travel generally and manufacturing shutdowns, alongside the issue of oversupply, to the extent that even storage of physical oil is becoming more difficult as storage space is increasingly taken, have put the oil majors on red alert.