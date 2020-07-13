Saltydog Investor ventures into this China fund

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Last week we looked at a selection of indices showing the performance of global stock markets during the first half of the year. It wasn’t a pretty sight.

Between 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 only one was showing a gain, the Nasdaq Composite which was up 12.1%. The worst was the FTSE 250, down 21.8%, and the FTSE 100 had not fared much better, losing 18.2%.

I have now updated the table to cover the first 10 days of July.