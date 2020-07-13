Saltydog Investor ventures into this China fund

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Saltydog analyst sells a tech fund from his demonstration portfolio and invests the proceeds in China.

Last week we looked at a selection of indices showing the performance of global stock markets during the first half of the year. It wasn’t a pretty sight. Between 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 only one was showing a gain, the Nasdaq Composite which was up 12.1%. The worst was the FTSE 250, down 21.8%, and the FTSE 100 had not fared much better, losing 18.2%. I have now updated the table to cover the first 10 days of July.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Unfortunately, the FTSE 250 is still showing a drop of over 21%, and the FTSE 100 has fallen a further one percent. However, there is now another index that is ahead of where it was at the beginning of the year. Since 1 July 2020, the Shanghai Composite Index has gone up by over 13% and is now the highest that it has been all year. In our weekly analysis we look at the relative performance of the Investment Association sectors. In the aftermath of the stock market crash at the end of February/beginning of March, the Technology and Telecommunications sector was the first to recover. Over the last couple of months, we have also seen the Chinese and the Emerging Market sectors starting to perform well. When we analysed our reports last week, the China and Greater China sector was actually ahead, based on its return over the last four weeks.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. In our demonstration portfolios we invested in a couple of funds from the Technology and Telecommunications sector during April. Last week both holdings were showing gains of more than 15%. We have now sold one of these funds and invested in a fund from the China & Greater China sector.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The leading fund over 26 weeks was Invesco China Equity, but in the end, we opted for the Baillie Gifford China fund, which has done slightly better over 12 and 26 weeks. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com.