Saltydog reduces its exposure to the UK

Towards the end of April, the three sectors focusing on UK equities (UK Smaller Companies, UK All Companies and UK Equity Income) were showing signs of a strong recovery, after the large sell-off that we had seen at the end of February and beginning of March.

From the table below you can see that, even though the UK Smaller Companies sector had gone up by 17% in the previous four weeks, it was still showing a loss of nearly 25% over 12 weeks. What we did not know was whether the recent rally would continue, or was it a temporary correction before markets fell even further.