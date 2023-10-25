Sector Screener: two retail stocks to own as inflation crisis recedes

The cost-of-living crisis is having a hugely detrimental impact on retailers. Rampant price rises for food and a variety of other goods mean that disposable incomes are under severe pressure. And while annual inflation has fallen from a 41-year high of 11.1% a year ago to 6.7% today, it remains more than three times higher than the Bank of England’s 2% target.

In addition, a rise in interest rates of 5.15 percentage points in under two years means mortgage costs are increasing for the approximately 65% of UK individuals who are homeowners. Higher borrowing costs are also prompting consumers, who habitually use debt when buying a range of goods and services, to struggle to maintain their spending habits.

Furthermore, the UK economy has continually flirted with recession over recent months, with it expanding by just 0.2% in the third quarter of the year. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, has risen from 3.5% to 4.3% over the past 12 months in response to a weak economic performance. This is further weighing on the performance of retailers, as worried consumers hold back on their spending.

Ongoing challenges in the short run

In the coming months, the operating environment for retailers could worsen before it improves. After all, the impact of higher interest rates is yet to be fully felt due to time lags. Some believe the Bank Rate could rise to 6% within the next year in response to “sticky” inflation that the Bank of England forecasts will take around 18 months to return to target.

During this time, the cost-of-living crisis could realistically deepen as a slow-growing UK economy, which is expected to expand by just 0.3% this year, and rising unemployment that is set to peak at 4.8% over the next two years, pose further challenges for consumers. The end result is likely to be weaker demand for a range of goods sold by retailers that acts as a drag on sales and profitability across the sector.

Long-term investment potential

While a tough near-term outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares in retailers, the sector offers significant capital growth potential over the long run.

The cost-of-living crisis, while not yet at an end, is nevertheless in the latter stages of its existence. Inflation is expected to undershoot the Bank of England’s 2% target within two years. In response, interest rates are due to fall to 4.5% over the next three years.

This is likely to act as a positive catalyst on the economy’s growth rate, which is set to more than double to 0.8% next year. In turn, this could have a positive impact on the operating environment for retailers as pressure on disposable incomes dissipates.

Consumers already appear to be looking ahead to a brighter future for their finances. Having slumped to a record low just over a year ago, UK consumer confidence has materially improved over the past year. And while retail spending figures remain highly volatile and unpredictable, they are likely to improve as the era of high inflation, rising interest rates and subdued economic growth abates.

Identifying sound retail stocks

Some investors have already determined that retail stocks offer attractive long-term prospects. The FTSE 350 Retailers sector, for example, has surged by 12.5% since the start of the year as demand for its undervalued constituents has risen. In doing so, the sector has become the index’s sixth-best performer in 2023.

FTSE 350 sector Price Shares in 2023 (%) Shares in 2022 (%) One-year performance (%) Best Aerospace & Defense 7,372 43.8 22.6 57.2 Software & Computer Services 2,052 16.1 -20.8 15.8 Oil & Gas Producers 9,298 14.5 41.8 16.1 Leisure Goods 24,239 13.5 -14.1 46.0 Media 10,245 12.8 -7.0 14.8 Retailers 2,215 12.5 -34.0 29.2

FTSE 350 sector Price Shares in 2023 (%) Shares in 2022 (%) One-year performance (%) Worst Industrial Metals & Mining 6,298 -19.5 23.1 -5.5 Life Insurance 5,509 -21.9 -7.8 -5.9 Personal Goods 23,897 -22.3 -14.3 -19.3 Tobacco 27,261 -23.5 21.7 -25.6 Chemicals 7,933 -32.4 -29.0 -30.8 Telecommunications Equipment 299 -64.1 -5.8 -65.2

Source: SharePad as at midday 25 October 2023. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

With a challenging near-term outlook, though, investors must ensure that any retail stocks they purchase have the financial means to overcome ongoing industry-related difficulties. As such, a generous interest coverage ratio amid weak profitability is highly desirable.

So, too, is a margin of safety that sufficiently compensates investors for short-term uncertainty that could prompt elevated share price volatility. Most importantly, though, any retail stocks purchased should be well placed to benefit from the cost-of-living crisis’ ultimate end and its replacement with a more prosperous era for the wider sector.