UK retail sector: stocks to watch

28th September 2023 12:01

Lee Wild from interactive investor

It’s been a tricky few years for much of the retail sector, but there are now lots of cheap stocks around trading on very low valuation multiples. Matthew McEachran, senior research analyst at Singer Capital Markets, talks to interactive investor about some of the company shares that have caught his eye.

