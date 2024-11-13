A seriously undervalued $60bn stock

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. There are far more positive signs at General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), which is gaining market share and, in contrast to Ford, is increasingly enthusiastic about electric vehicles. Revenue rose 11% to $28.8 billion in the third quarter, well ahead of analysts’ expectations, as higher prices held, although net profit disappointingly slipped 0.3%. Sales even improved in China, a problem market for many manufacturers in recent months, although that could change in the new year if tit-for-tat tariffs become the norm when President Trump takes over. However, it is the balance between traditional vehicles and electric ones that is exciting at GM. Thanks to judicious investment, its assembly plants are flexible and the long-awaited turnaround in its fortunes looks to be underway. Net income for the full year is now confidently expected to clearly beat the $10.1 billion achieved in 2023, with a transition from losses to operating profits in electric vehicles coming closer as GM takes its share of the US electric vehicles market into double figures. The aim is to make 200,000 such vehicles this year. Costco: a stock you might want to own in bulk

Tech favourites hitting headlines in record year for S&P 500 Chief executive Mary Barra points to improvements in the distance that electric vehicles can cover between charges and to a reduction in the cost of battery cells. GM shares have been on the rise since dropping below $30 in November last year and look to be pushing towards $60, which they broke above in 2021 and again in 2022. The price/earnings (PE) ratio is still very low at 6.15 but so is the yield at just under 0.8%. Ford shares have been moving sideways between $10 and $15 and seem to be settling at $11, where the PE is 12.8.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Hobson’s choice: GM looks seriously undervalued even after the recent share price rise, so although the yield is unattractive, the shares are a buy. The Ford chart shows a ceiling forming at a level that was a floor a couple of years ago and are unlikely to move higher. The yield just about makes this a hold. This is a reversal of my view in May, when I preferred Ford, but investors must take account of changes in companies’ fortunes. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

