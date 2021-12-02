Shares I’ve owned for over a decade and lessons learned

Austin Forey, who has managed JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LSE:JMG) investment trust since 1994, explains how he invests in emerging market companies. He names the firms he's held for more than a decade, and the key drivers of the trust’s outperformance.

Highlights:

00:33 – lessons learned from investing in the emerging markets for nearly three decades

1:42 – how the portfolio has evolved to meet the changing trends in emerging markets

3:20 – the three types of businesses the trust backs for the long term

4:22 – the characteristics the trust looks for when it invests in a company

7:19 – examples of shares the investment trust has held for more than a decade

9:21 – the key drivers behind JPMorgan Emerging Markets’ outperformance over the past three and five years.