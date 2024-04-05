Stockwatch: this 9.5% yielding FTSE 100 share is a buy
With one of the most generous dividends around and trading on a modest valuation, analyst Edmond Jackson thinks this blue-chip share is in buying range.
Does a 10% drop in the FTSE 100-listed shares of investment manager M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) merit buying into?
Going ex-dividend on a substantial yield of near 10%, M&G shares fell a similar proportion to 212p even before yesterday’s US market drop, which has taken it now to 207p.
It begs the tactical question: should you trade around ex-dividend dates, with the possibility of scalping gains and even managing capital gains tax liabilities better, at the cost of complicating your tax return if the shares are not held in a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) or ISA?
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Yet a circa £620 million drop in market value compares with a 19.7p per share total dividend costing £467 million. Moreover, payouts are split between a 6.5p interim last November, and 13.2p due 9 May.
There has not been comparable weakness, for example, in the share prices of Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) or Jupiter Fund Management (LSE:JUP) just lately. Yet M&G nowadays is a different beast, not mainly a seller of unit trusts, since the UK operations of Prudential (LSE:PRU) were de-merged and integrated with it.
Yes, general confidence in financial markets is significantly why valuations of insurance-type companies – most especially life/health – tend to move with the values of the substantial bond/equity portfolios they run, to meet long-term liabilities. We see this, for example, in Aviva (LSE:AV.). and Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) also.
But when a dividend stretches even to high single-digit per cent, either something is profoundly wrong with the company, or the shares are ultimately going to “mean-revert” higher because the yield is priced too generously for the risk involved. In which case, investors who buy on weakness achieve a double whammy of locking in a fat yield and then ride capital gains.
- ii view: fund manager and income play M&G beats City estimates
- Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis
Around 2,350p, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), for example, sports a yield expected to be just over 10%, but tobacco seems in global decline and vaping is not yet sufficiently profitable, while a regulatory backlash is under way. You would think asset management and life/health insurance is significantly less risky.
The 2023 annual accounts imply dividend stability
The consolidated income statement on page 184 initially displays an “insurance service result” by way of £3,887 million revenue offset by £2,834 million expenses. This sub-£1 billion outcome is marginalised by £6,214 million investment return and a net £2,418 million from other financial asset exposure. Selling unit trusts is seemingly dwarfed for presentation at the group accounting level.
The net insurance/investment result is £2,313 million, with another £1,003 million fee income added but, unfortunately, £2,241 million of administrative expenses and various charges whittle the net profit outcome down to £309 million. That at least is much better than a £2,055 million loss, restated for 2022, but seemingly does not cover dividend payouts expected to rise to over 20p.
Yet dividends are paid out of cash, not profit. The cash flow statement on page 189 shows £2,016 million generated from operations, turned around from £504 million absorbed. Investment took £603 million (an insurer does not have to invest materially, beyond ensuring it is price-competitive) just £189 million interest the dividend took a modest £462 million. Period-end cash rose by £708 million to £5,590 million.
- Stockwatch: what would a US takeover mean for this FTSE 100 firm?
- How to build a £1 million pension and ISA portfolio
Some of that cash chest may be required to doubly insure that M&G can meet long-term liabilities in the event, say, of a massive financial crisis. But if management has its act together, the financial statements imply good odds of dividend growth.
Six-year financial context looks broadly supportive
The table shows M&G had a difficult 2018 and 2022, yet it has managed to sustain dividend growth from 2019 despite some erratic earnings cover. Admittedly, and despite a strong 2023 cash flow statement, the free cash flow record does vary.
Returns on capital employed are poor, despite the operating margin having some very good years. It is similarly poor for Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), however, despite this food retailer being regarded as delivering a reliable circa 5% yield.
M&G -financial summary
Year-end 31 Dec
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Turnover (£ million)
|-4,627
|30,682
|14,036
|14,739
|786
|5,115
|Operating margin (%)
|-21.3
|11.9
|25.0
|4.5
|-466
|16.4
|Operating profit (£m)
|985
|3,657
|3,516
|656
|-3,665
|838
|Net profit (£m)
|33.0
|1,120
|1,138
|83.0
|-2,068
|297
|Reported EPS (p)
|31.1
|40.8
|44.0
|3.2
|-83.6
|12.4
|Normalised EPS (p)
|43.8
|50.1
|56.5
|12.6
|-73.1
|20.4
|Return on total capital (%)
|0.5
|1.6
|1.5
|0.3
|-1.9
|0.4
|Operating cashflow/share (p)
|54.1
|7.9
|99.6
|50.8
|-20.4
|84.1
|Capex/share (p)
|9.3
|15.1
|31.7
|29.9
|23.2
|20.7
|Free cashflow/share (p)
|44.8
|-7.2
|67.9
|20.9
|-43.5
|63.4
|Dividend per share (p)
|0.0
|11.9
|18.2
|18.3
|19.6
|19.7
|Covered by earnings (x)
|0.0
|3.4
|2.4
|0.2
|-4.3
|0.6
|Cash (£m)
|6,373
|5,848
|6,518
|6,908
|4,298
|4,998
|Net debt (£m)
|-1,976
|2,007
|2,096
|2,435
|3,614
|3,387
|Net assets/share (p)
|344
|197
|215
|278
|182
|171
Source: company accounts.
Consensus is for M&G to deliver a circa 3% annual rise, to 20.3p in respect of this year and 20.9p for 2025.
Other life/health type insurers do quite similarly offer big yields: Legal & General is expected for 8.5% with its shares currently around 250p and Aviva 7.2% at 490p, despite a rally from 375p last September. There is a case possibly to diversify or, if you already hold one or both, compare and consider M&G at 207p.
By contrast, Prudential is the standout under-performer, stuck in a persistent bear market from 1,340p in January 2023 to below 720p today, albeit with only a 2.5% yield projected.
- ii view: income play L&G looks forward under new CEO
- Pros name five UK shares Warren Buffett might put in his ISA
- Prudential: can new purpose and new strategy revive share price?
In terms of forward price/earnings (PE) ratio, Aviva leads on 11x, Legal & General just below 10x, and M&G and Prudential on 8x – which goes to show the order in which they are regarded. M&G’s yield implies to me, at least, it should trade nearer Aviva/Legal’s ratings.
Management ‘on track’ for £2.5 billion operating cash flow
Such was the narrative with the 21 March annual results, asserting “positive business momentum and meaningful improvements across key financial metrics...underscoring our balanced and diversified business model, with strong growth despite macroeconomic uncertainty”.
At least in the narrative, asset management is cited as delivering £0.8 billion net client inflows despite the wider market suffering redemptions.
The group is in the first year of a transformation programme to create a leaner more efficient organisation, with £73 million of cost savings offsetting inflationary pressures. Most asset managers are undertaking similar though.
Crucially again for the dividend, management says its actions on efficiency support its £2.5 billion operating cash generation target “by end 2024”, which sounds like what they promise to achieve rather than some “annualised rate going forward”.
Wild card is always what financial markets may do
If you think a disconnect has become established – expectations of interest rate cuts being too far ahead of reality, and that at best we might just see a modest cut later this year – then possibly further downside lies ahead for equities, especially in the US.
It’s unclear quite whether M&G would deserve to be part of that when its yield is already so high, but changes in market values would be judged to be affecting its investment carrying values.
A median view would be that markets are overdue a correction anyway after strong runs from last autumn. Just do not expect to get much luckier when you are already offered a yield as high and well supported as M&G’s.
I therefore conclude at least to consider averaging in. Buy.
Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.
Editor's Picks