Stockwatch: A bet on recovery as crisis could transform sales

Partnership with Morrisons is a second catalyst

Speculative interest in McColl’s had previously related to a trial arrangement with Morrison (LSE:MRW), effectively towards a rival chain of decently-stocked smaller grocers, as an alternative to Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY) Local or Tesco (LSE:TSCO) Express. This is small beginnings, however: Morrison said in January that the first 10 Morrisons Daily stores had shown ambivalently “strong” sales with the trial being extended to another 20 or so imminently. But the timing is fortuitous, and also bridges the marketing gap where small grocers can be seen as offering a much narrower range with fewer fresh items, all at higher prices.

McColl’s medium-term aim is an estate of some 1,100 stores, larger than they have been in recent years, hence better choice. In the last financial year to 24 November, 23 stores underwent “refreshes”, only 10 new related to Morrisons, and 120 were closed or sold.

Between 400 and 500 still require updating, meaning costs as well as benefits.

The last two years’ cashflow statements show acquisitions of property, plant, equipment etc in the high-teen millions of pounds, albeit more than offset in 2018 by business sales proceeds. So, an estate currently of over 1,400 outlets implies investment needs should at least be mitigated by continued disposals.

Adjusting for non-cash items impacting profit, 2019 gross cashflow from operations rose 23% to £26 million, although after working capital movements it fell from £66.7 million to £21.2 million. Strong “cash generation” in 2018 was, however, boosted by a £48 million rise in trade payables.

McColl's Retail - financial summary year end 24 Nov 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turnover (£ million) 922 932 950 1,149 1,242 1,219 Operating margin (%) 2.0 2.5 2.1 2.0 1.3 -7.4 Operating profit (£m) 18.9 23.6 20.4 23.5 15.9 -90.4 Net profit (£m) 9.9 16.1 13.9 14.2 6.9 -95.9 EPS - reported (p) 10.1 15.4 12.8 12.3 5.9 -83.3 EPS - normalised (p) 21.3 15.4 14.7 17.9 9.2 11.6 Price/earnings ratio (x) 3.1 Operating cashflow/share (p) 35.4 41.6 20.0 46.9 53.6 17.4 Capital expenditure/share (p) 15.5 16.8 14.7 22.2 17.1 12.5 Free cashflow/share (p) 19.9 24.8 5.3 24.7 36.6 4.8 Dividends per share (p) 8.5 10.2 10.2 10.3 4.0 1.3 Covered by earnings (x) 1.2 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.5 -64.1 Cash (£m) 11.4 14.5 3.8 14.3 28.5 37.0 Net debt (£m) 37.4 31.6 37.0 142 98.6 94.1 Net assets (£m) 117 126 141 146 142 38.7 Net assets per share (p) 112 120 122 127 123 33.6 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Marketing opportunities may (more than) offset financial risks

McColl’s reckons over half its customers live within just 400 metres of its stores – a big plus for people to buy what they need, especially elderly and vulnerable customers.

So, continued revamping plus expansion of the Morrisons offering could work well. It seems likely that many shoppers will adhere to changed habits for a year, maybe two, partly for fear of big supermarkets while Covid-19 remains at large.

Otherwise, 2019 revenues were pretty flat despite recognising store closures. Working with Morrisons was said to help a gross margin improvement in the second half year, although, fundamentally, the business remains low-margin – the table showing past years stuck around 2% at the operating level.

2019 administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenue, were steady at around 25% amid living wage inflation of 5% and £3 million additional rent from sale-and-lease-back programmes. More positively, there’s a new chief financial officer and chief commercial officer.

Some investors will be deterred by two glaring issues

Finance costs of £8 million swallowed just over half of 2019’s operating profit in a context where net debt only edged down 4.6% to £94.1 million.

The interest cost seems excessive considering 85% of debt is structured long-term, which demands explanation in the financial review, having been the same as 2018. Otherwise, and considering huge monetary stimulus underway, indebted companies are being offered a reprieve.

The other oddity is an eye-popping £215.5 million trade payables versus £39 million trade receivables, an imbalance that very slightly worsened over the year and queries what to extent McColl’s has accumulated delayed payments to suppliers which also should have been explained in the financial review.

The firm’s true level of gearing can therefore be regarded as significantly higher than around 240% on a net basis, and where £38.7 million net assets are swollen by £156.9 million intangibles. More positively, on 28 February, bank facilities amended and extended to May 2022.

A call option on shopping restrictions persisting

Despite inherent risks, McColl’s has a big opportunity to capitalise on potential reward and to re-rate its longer-term marketing. Continued recovery in its share price – the rating around 3x 2019 normalised earnings – could enable an equity capital-raising (that would not be so dilutive) to cut what seems to be expensive debt.

A 24 March Covid-19 update cited all stores currently open, and a pro-active response with wholesale partners while investigating complementary channels to supply essential products.

As a small recovery punt and portfolio hedge lest hard times persist: Buy.

