11 UK stocks where experts think the dividend is safe

But these are extraordinary times, as highlighted by the many blue-chip dividend favourites axing their dividend in their entirety. High-yielding housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN), for example, this week jettisoned their awards in order to preserve cash.

The cancelled dividends at Marks & Spencer and ITV (LSE:ITV) will save £132 million and £216 million respectively, with the story repeated across various sectors. The biggest threat to incomes comes from the financial and energy sectors, with both contributing 22% of UK dividends.

At this time of national crisis, the need for balance sheet prudence and for companies not to be seen to be rewarding shareholders, means the dividend cuts announced so far have been met with little resistance. Banks, in particular, are likely to be encouraged to curb dividends in order to support the economy.

The note from Morgan Stanley thinks that a lot of the dividend cuts now appear to be priced into the market. It added that stocks with high and secure dividend yields were now one of the few remaining sources of attractively valued assets with some defensive characteristics.

This has prompted it to update its basket of stocks with a low probability of a dividend cut over the next two to three years. Entry is based on four criteria, including estimates for a yield close to 4% or more in each year from 2020-22 and a dividend at least flat over the next three years.

The basket currently offers an average 2020 dividend yield of 4.9%, which is 40 basis points higher than the median stock in Europe. It also boasts three-year compound annual growth of 4.7%, which is in line with the wider market.

One of the highest profile UK stocks on the list is Vodafone, which only cut its dividend for the first time just under a year ago. It has done a good job restoring shareholder confidence since then, although that hasn't spared its shares in the current market sell-off.