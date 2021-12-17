Stockwatch: big tech set to suffer if rates rise

Our companies analyst assesses the damage that inflation and rising interest rates could do to highly valued US growth stocks.

As reality dawns that the US Federal Reserve is contemplating three interest rate rises next year, large-cap tech stocks have borne the brunt of equity selling this week.

Pay attention to this dynamic. It could yet prove short-term noise, and if current inflation subsides, money could be attracted back to the big name FAANGs in particular. But if these are early rumblings of a tectonic shift in financial markets, they are liable to impact any equity buoyed up above the value of its intrinsic growth.

Up to now, consensus was that a US rate rise might not have been needed until 2023. But with core inflation testing 5%, the Federal Reserve governor has dropped the ‘transitory’ word.

A former Fed official has argued that the Fed should raise rates at each of its meetings in the first half of next year and keep going until inflation reduces to near 2%. An implied Federal funds rate of over 2.5% against the current 0.25% would shock markets and entail some economic pain but eliminate further pain in future.

I doubt the Fed would swallow that argument; indeed, most central banks nowadays cower from upsetting financial markets. The test will come when inflation fails to ease in response to minuscule rate rises, leaving policymakers baffled in the face of stagflation.

Why growth stocks are exposed to this change

Growth stocks have justifiably enjoyed a premium given the scarcity of growth since the 2008 financial crisis, in the face of very low inflation and interest rates.

Few businesses have been able to grow revenue to an extent that excites the stock market, with above-average margins. Others have typically sought acquisitions to bolster growth, while mature cash-generative businesses have appeased investors with buybacks and dividends.

Momentum trading, together with a colossal amount of extra cash at the heart of the financial system since March 2020, has resulted in US technology valuations in particular soaring to levels that cannot escape mean-reversion.

Watching the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the last decade, I have seen their price/earnings (PE) multiples expand from high single-figure historic multiples to over 40x.

But say core inflation was to settle around 5% after rising higher in the short term: even if Microsoft grows annual earnings in line with consensus expectations for 15% over the next five years, its real rate of growth would only just be double-digits. Inflation must subside, otherwise the mean-reversion of its stock rating could be substantial.

Microsoft shares sensitive to current market unease

Indeed, Microsoft was among the biggest US equity fallers both early and later this week – each time by around 3%, with a bit of recovery in between – closing yesterday at $325. Yet barely two months ago, at third-quarter 2021 results, its CEO Satya Nadella (pictured) declared “widespread momentum across the group”.

Nadella said: “We are off to a strong start in the 2022 financial year, with tremendous opportunity to drive sustained long-term revenue growth…businesses small and large are improving productivity and affordability by building tech intensity.”

In response to those results, the consensus price target among Wall Street analysts rose to $375 and I uncomfortably held my nose with a “hold” stance at $323. Given the change under way in the macro environment, I think this now tips towards “sell”.

Big tech stocks especially have run to such hot ratings that their holders may shudder under a cold shower of rate rises. I am not convinced the market is so efficient that this week’s drop in Microsoft and other large-cap tech stocks has priced in what lies ahead.