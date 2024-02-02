Stockwatch: the biggest problem facing global financial markets?

It continues to prick global financial debate, just lately with JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Bill Gross who is co-founder of giant bond fund PIMCO and now Nassim Taleb, who correctly called the 2008 financial crisis – all warning of disruptive consequences.

Taleb may attract more attention as the celebrated risk analyst and financial trader who originated “black swan” theory of randomness and a sense for “tail risk” when investing.

Reputedly, he became financially independent after the 1987 stock market crash, profited from the 2000 tech-stock collapse also the 2008 crisis as it unfolded from 2007.

He actually describes US debt as a “white swan”, a risk more probable than a surprise black swan event. He argues it is becoming more pertinent given the US economy is more vulnerable to shocks nowadays, and globalisation has made the world more interconnected, hence issues in one region ricochet to others.

US debt levels have soared, but so they have globally

Dimon’s frustration is illustrated by the way US federal debt as a percentage of GDP has risen from around 35% when he left high school to around 120% now, involving $34 trillion.

It follows a hockey-stick chart, starting relatively sideways then spiking. He anticipates “a rebellion” in about 10 years’ time given foreign investors own $7.6 trillion of it, chiefly Japan with $1.1 trillion.

Looking at 2022 numbers from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), yes, the US is a concern in terms of public debt. At 121% of GDP, it is second only to Japan at 261% and ahead of the UK at 101%. But it is hardly an outlier versus 114% for advanced economies generally.

General Government Debt (per cent of GDP) 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 2022 China 23.0 26.3 33.9 41.5 70.1 77.1 France 58.9 67.4 85.3 95.6 115.1 111.7 Germany 59.3 67.5 82.0 71.9 68.0 66.5 Italy 109.0 106.6 119.2 135.3 154.9 144.4 Japan 135.6 174.6 205.9 228.3 258.7 261.3 UK 37.7 41.0 75.7 87.7 105.6 101.4 USA 53.2 65.4 95.1 105.1 133.5 121.4 Source: International Monetary Fund

Adding private debt means China at 272% of GDP is close to the US at 274% and the UK not far behind at 252%.

Global total debt as a percentage of GDP has thus grown relentlessly – accentuated by Covid support programmes – and is worst in advanced economies. While that might relate to high and maturing populations, in a public debt sense the biggest problem could therefore lie ahead – in terms of pension and healthcare provision.

Japan’s long-term experience with high debt since the 1980s is a disappointing harbinger for the rest of us. Its economy has been in the doldrums for decades and is soon likely to be overtaken by Germany. What a contrast with the 1980s when Japan was taught in economics classes as a post-war growth miracle.

This is a global not US-specific problem, although given the US is expected to act as a global hegemon on behalf of the West, it is of increasing concern for stability if the US cannot sustain defence spending. For example, Republican calls for the US to cut support for Ukraine.

Yes, governments can in principle borrow as much as they like, but as Liz Truss found to her cost in 2022, markets will price for the financial context, and rising debt service costs compromise governments’ meeting their objectives, be it social needs, infrastructure or climate.

US debt ceiling stand-offs encourage sense of complacency

The US has experienced a budget deficit every year for the past 22 years, yet a budget surplus only five times in the last 50 years. Its lawmakers have attempted to control the uptrend by way of debt ceilings, which initially panicked investors but just led to periodic stand-offs before Congress would capitulate to raise the ceiling.

Last autumn, an ironically named Fiscal Responsibility Act suspended any such limit until 2025 which provoked Fitch to downgrade the US sovereign rating from AAA to AA+. This came as no major shock to markets but underlined a deterioration in US finances.

Investors have become accustomed to it, albeit at risk of “the problem of induction” where you assume past performance informs the future, only eventually to get a rude shock, perhaps.

I recall Professor Nouriel Roubini aka “Dr Doom” declaring in early 2010 that US equities were exposed to further downside (post the great financial crisis and recession) given an imminent crisis over the US debt ceiling. Instead, there followed the greatest long-term stock market rally in financial history.

Goldman Sachs makes a rather apologist case, about how the US fiscal situation is no short to medium-term threat given the credibility and demand for US assets. But they concede more enforcement of discipline on government spending is needed. They predict the interest expense alone on federal debt will reach 3.8% of GDP by 2028, versus an average 1.8% annually since 1945.

Fitch similarly projects higher debt service costs, such that the interest-to-government revenue ratio in the US will hit 10% by 2025 versus a median 2.8% for AA-rated countries and 1% for AAA.

US Federal surplus/deficit ($ trillion) since 2000