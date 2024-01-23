The Analyst: Dzmitry Lipski’s investment insights

In this new series of blog content, Dzmitry Lipski seeks to provide actionable insights to help you navigate and better understand financial markets. It aims to help investors generate investment ideas designed to build robust, well-diversified, multi-asset portfolios and profit from market developments. US earnings season – trade it or fade it! Last week the S&P 500 index hit a record high for the first time in two years, topping the 4,800 level, but I believe more upside is only possible if company earnings beat already optimistic expectations. According to the latest report from data provider Factset, the projected earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 in 2024 is 12.2%, which is pretty punchy and way above the 10-year average earnings growth rate of 8.4%. At sector level, all but one of the 11 sectors (Energy) are predicted to report earnings growth in 2024. Six of these are projected to report double-digit growth, led by the Healthcare, Communication Services, and Information Technology.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The S&P 500 also looks expensive on a forward price/earnings ratio of 19.5, which is above both the five-year and 10-year averages at 18.9 and 17.6 respectively. The bottom-up target price for the S&P 500 is 5,233.85. At the sector level, Energy (+25.7%) is expected to see the largest price increase, and Information Technology (+6.2%) is expected to see the smallest price increase. Find out who's reporting when this US Earnings Season ​Just because stocks look expensive, it doesn’t necessarily make them a sell; not all of them anyway. There are some big themes at play which explain the excitement, most obvious being artificial intelligence (AI). It’s only just started to play out and clearly has a long way to run. It’s been a case of FOMO in the past months – everyone wants a piece of the action. But stock prices never go up in a straight line. This is a trend for the long term that you either buy and tuck away, or trade on the way up if you prefer that approach. And, of course, from a big picture perspective there’s the current “will they, won’t they?” debate about interest rates. Expectations of a first cut in May have been baked into share prices, so any deviation from that consensus will have negative consequences for equity markets. We saw what happens when this occurred at the start of the year. Central bank policymakers have rarely been so powerful. Given ongoing concerns about slower growth and the threat of recession, investors should tread cautiously and maintain a well-diversified portfolio. Whatever your view on markets, a well-diversified portfolio makes it easier to successfully navigate economic uncertainty and market volatility. It also gives the best chance of generating a positive outcome whatever the market throws at you. Dzmitry Lipski is responsible for fund selection and portfolio construction at interactive investor.