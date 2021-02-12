Stockwatch: can the parcel boom offset letters’ fall for Royal Mail?

Adjusted operating profit guided over £500 million

Various positives have therefore come together for this exceptional performance, and the key question is how median revenue will trend in years ahead. Certainly for the next few months it appears that high volumes will persist, and Public Health England is today reported as saying Covid-19 restrictions must remain until all the population has been vaccinated.

By the end of October, management intends to have revised Royal Mail’s network and technology to improve customer service and productivity. Hence, the stock’s break-out is justified by efficiency gains along with a revenue boost.

Adjusted operating profit guided over £500 million for the current year to end-March affirms my hunch last September that Royal Mail is at an inflection point. Consensus last November had been for £200 million net profit and earnings per share (EPS) of around 16p.

At the time, it had a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 20x, which I suggested “is justified if the group has turned the corner, in context of annual revenues already set to be over £11 billion”.

One needs to beware the exact definition of ‘profit’ when numbers are bandied around.

Current consensus (which may reflect the recent update) looks for £246 million net profit in the year to March 2021, rising to £350 million the next year. Whereas, at the start of this month, analysts at Citigroup forecast underlying profit of £289 million for the 2021 year, rising to £410 million in 2022.

If circa £400 million is realistic then it implies EPS around 47p – i.e. a PE multiple of 9.6x despite the stock nearly doubling since last September.

Curiosity of a resumed dividend, forecast

Interestingly, Citigroup also reckon on a dividend to be declared in respect of the current financial year. That is despite last November’s interims not expecting one for the 2020-21 year, just the ambition to resume pay-outs in 2021-22.

That seems as close to the bone as is wise to go, when simultaneously pushing through operational efficiencies with a workforce.

Meanwhile, at BT (LSE:BT.A), a group of Openreach staff have voted 86% in favour of strike action – in a dispute on the employment of new engineers on different grade and pay structures.

Although I was positive on BT at 102p last November, my ‘buy’ case cautioned about the risk of strike action. This was mostly as the interim results had guided for a resumption of dividends in the financial year to March 2022, plus a progressive payout policy commencing with 7.7p a share.

That implied a whopping 7.5% yield at 102p a share, hence why BT was undervalued. The stock rose to 147p by early January but has retreated to 123p. I am not surprised, as it promised a big payout when job cuts and working practice changes are being made.

In due respect, Royal Mail’s set-up is broadly cash generative. The interims showed a 24% rise in net cash from operations, to £359 million. However, cash reduced from £1.6 billion to £1.1 billion over the six months’ period – as a result of eliminating short-term bank debt to leave just under £1 billion long-term debt. There are also £1.1 billion lease liabilities and a £345 million pension deficit, albeit in context of £3.9 billion net tangible assets.

Royal Mail - financial summary

year end 31 Mar

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Turnover (£ million) 9,357 9,328 9,251 9,776 10,172 10,581 10,840 Operating margin (%) 18.3 3.1 2.7 3.4 1.5 2.3 1.3 Operating profit (£m) 1,712 293 251 337 157 239 141 Net profit (£m) 1,277 325 241 272 259 175 161 IFRS3 earnings/share (p) 128 32.5 21.4 27.3 25.7 17.5 16.1 Normalised earnings/share (p) 54.7 57.3 74.6 56.5 86.1 47.2 29.7 Operating cashflow/share (p) 80.7 76.2 72.4 75.7 90.0 49.3 95.1 Capital expenditure/share (p) 41.0 42.0 45.9 38.8 35.8 36.4 34.2 Free cashflow/share (p) 39.7 34.2 26.5 36.8 54.2 12.9 60.9 Dividend/share (p) 13.3 21.0 22.1 23.0 24.0 25.0 7.5 Covered by earnings (x) 9.6 1.6 1.0 1.2 1.1 0.7 2.2 Net Debt (£m) 575 295 244 358 6.0 320 1,153 Net assets per share (p) 253 399 446 500 444 462 563

Source: historic company REFS and company accounts

Short interest has completely unwound

After soaring from owning 1.6% of the total share capital in mid-2019, to 9.6% last August – hence one of London’s most-shorted stocks – hedge funds have correctly anticipated the shift in Royal Mail’s fundamentals, to reward prevailing over risk.

Moreover, the stock continues to trade at a discount to net tangible assets per share of 456p (as of end-September). The short position very rapidly unwound to just below 2% at end-September then to nothing by mid-November.

While this means the stock now has to perform entirely according to fundamentals (rather than technical support from shorts closing) it represents a unilateral view among hedge funds that Royal Mail’s risk/reward profile lies neutrally or to the upside.

Potentially still a ‘buy’ on a long-term view

A relentlessly upward chart since last September can be seen both as reason for caution after a strong run, yet also a genuine break-out after a broad decline from over 600p in early 2014. It takes the stock back to a 2015-2018 trend-region.

Royal Mail had floated at 330p in October 2013 with the stock surging 40% on its first day (showing how it is wise to beware initial excitement over flotations like exists today).

On a two to three-year view, the stock can go higher as the parcels side – including international – strengthens.

A key question, however, is the extent to which parcels’ handling may ease along with Covid-19 restrictions in due course, reverting investor attention to letters’ decline. This makes Royal Mail’s future tricky to project, although I believe a turning point has been established by the better mood of industrial relations enabling cost efficiencies.

Dividends are also challenging to predict, but I would pencil in at least 10p a share for the coming financial year, implying a 2.2% yield or better. If it recovers to more than 20p then Royal Mail would be seen as an attractive income stock – yielding over 4.5% - however such payouts from 2014 to 2019 were unsustainable.

Covid-19 has been quite a saving grace for the company, despite its tragic challenges, and we need to see how trading settles on a one to two-year view before assuming much about the extent of dividends.

This may be overly cautious, but I temper my near-term stance to: ‘hold’.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.