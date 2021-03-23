Stockwatch: can the small-cap broker results bonanza continue?

Does an apparent polarity between the stock market and economy mean something has to give?

This week has started with news of how the UK lost output during Covid-19. This is allegedly running at £0.5 billion a day, with one retailer claiming “the economy is going to hell in a handcart”.

Meanwhile, AIM-listed Cenkos Securities (LSE:CNKS) has reported bumper 2020 results as smaller listed companies exploit higher valuations to raise capital: a 23% advance in overall revenue to £31.9 million, driven chiefly by corporate finance fees up 28% to £22.3 million.

It follows similarly strong results from AIM-listed FinnCap (LSE:FCAP) nearly a fortnight ago, affirming a bonanza for small-cap brokers.

A wider bullish, or potentially bearish indicator?

From a macroeconomic view, this is pertinent. Potentially, such investment can bolster the bull market in small-cap stocks, as the (chiefly domestic-oriented) firms capitalise on the UK’s relative success with vaccinations and a steady opening up of the economy ahead.

Cenkos raised £900 million for its clients during 2020, with 29 equity placements and four flotations. Management says this momentum has continued into 2021, with a healthy pipeline ahead.

Sceptics, however, would caution that all this can change very quickly – should the market slump, with small caps taking the brunt of a change in risk appetite. Small-cap broking fees are inherently feast-and-famine.

The latter view is supported, for example, by a recent acceleration in the rise of Cenkos’ share price to 78p during February, after a steady climb from 45p last November.

This could be seen as a classic ‘blow-off’ top. But you could also regard the subsequent drift to 67p pre-results as showing traders still have the measure of things.

The truly long-term chart offers hope

Cenkos is only at the second top of a bullish ‘saucer’ over the last two years or so – having slumped from a 235p high in October 2014. Previously, there was a similar roller coaster from 265p in July 2007 down to 50p in August 2012.

I drew attention to it as a ‘buy’ at 47.5p in October 2019 with the idea a victory for Boris Johnson at the impending general election would finally ‘get Brexit done’ and lift uncertainty holding back flotations.

Non-executive directors were buying, likewise the employee benefit trust, as if the board perceived value. The stock rose to 65p after the general election, falling to 33p a year ago with the Covid-19 sell-off, stabilising at around 45p to 50p until vaccines’ progress triggered a rally.

Once again, non-execs are buying: the chairman has purchased 100,000 shares at 73p after the results, which is a maiden purchase since their appointment in June 2020. Another non-exec has bought 20,000 shares at an average 72.5p, taking his stake to 108,152 shares.

Despite more client activity in capital-raising, the actual client base has not changed drastically in the last decade – having risen from 111 in 2011 to 130 in 2014, then progressively declined. You could say this is no special guide to revenue dynamics, given 2020 saw a fall from 100 to 94 clients.