Five AIM income shares for your ISA

This week, I am writing about potential ISA investments that provide attractive, and preferably growing, levels of income for investors. The past year makes it more complicated, because some companies have stopped paying or cut their dividend, albeit on a temporary basis.

Here are five AIM companies that provide yields that are either already attractive or where dividends should grow substantially.

Duke Royalty

38.2p

Market capitalisation: £98.5 million

Prospective yield: 5.6%

Duke Royalty (LSE:DUKE) provides exposure to royalty-based income from cash-generative businesses. Other royalty businesses are focused on mineral resources. Guernsey-registered Duke was also focused on minerals when it was known as Praetorian Resources, but those mining investments were sold five years ago. Duke currently invests in companies in the hospitality, industrial, healthcare, technology, media and utility sectors.

Duke provides secured capital for a business over a set period - that tends to be between 25 and 40 years. This investment generates royalty revenues, which are related to the revenue performance of the investee business. Potential investee companies are carefully researched prior to making an investment. They tend to have long-term trading records.

Duke has extended its revolving borrowing facility from £30 million to £35 million and it lasts until February 2026. There is potential for the facility to increase to £55 million – subject to the loan to value figure.

Net debt was £5.6 million at the end of January, so the facility provides plenty of cash for further investments. Since then, there has been a new investment of £6.2 million in steel products fabricator Fabrikat and a follow-on investment of £2.2 million in Pearl and Dean owner Step Investments.

Quarterly dividends stopped early in 2020 but they were resumed in November with a 0.5p a share payment. The next payment will be 0.55p a share. The ongoing annualised dividend could be 2.15p a share, compared to the 2019-20 total dividend of 2.9p a share. This would be covered by earnings and should start growing again. That makes Duke an attractive income investment.

Sureserve

68.5p

Market capitalisation: £109.3 million

Prospective yield: 1.8%

Compliance and energy saving services provider Sureserve (LSE:SUR) has been transformed in the past few years. It had slumped into loss, but new management returned it to profit and there are growth opportunities from government investment in renewables and energy efficiency. Sureserve has shown its resilience during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Long-term contracts underpin the business. In the year to September 2020, revenues declined but pre-tax profit improved from £8.3 million to £9.4 million.

Revenues and profit both grew in the compliance operations, which monitors gas and other safety requirements for social housing organisations, partly helped by the short-term margin benefits from having limited traffic on the roads reducing times between jobs. The contribution from energy services declined as it was harder hit by the lockdown.

Sureserve moved back into a net cash position, although this was swelled by delayed tax payments. The dividend was doubled to 1p a share and a further rise to 1.25p a share is expected this year.

The yield is not particularly high, but Sureserve provides the potential for significant growth in dividends. They are expected to rise to 1.8p a share by 2023 - nearly four times covered by forecast earnings - but strong cash generation means that there could be a higher payment.

The energy services division has the greatest upside potential. It is benefiting from smart meter installations gaining momentum, while there should be more business for the insulation operations. There are also growth prospects in newer areas, such as heat pumps. Operating margins are currently a lot lower than for the compliance division, but they are likely to get nearer to the 7% achieved by that division. Bob Holt is stepping down as executive chairman. A long-term ‘buy’.

Watkin Jones

214p

Market capitalisation: £548.2 million

Prospective yield: 3.7%

Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG) is changing its focus from developing student accommodation to build-to-rent and affordable housing. Build-to-rent is set to be a growth area for many years as more people rent rather than buy, but there is still likely to be plenty of student accommodation development opportunities for the foreseeable future.

Developments are bought by institutional investors. Build-to-rent was around one-quarter of revenues last year and that should increase to more than two-fifths in two years’ time. Build-to-rent does not have the gross margin of student accommodation, but the contribution to gross profit should rise from one-fifth to more than one-third. There are 4,466 apartments secured or subject to planning permission over the next five years.

In the year to September 2020, revenues dipped from £374.8 million to £354.1 million, while pre-tax profit fell from £50.4 million to £45.8 million. That profit figure excludes the £14.8 million provision to replace cladding on previous developments. A final dividend of 7.35p was announced, conforming to the two-times cover policy, down from a total dividend of 8.35p a share the previous year.

Pre-tax profit should recover to £50 million this year, putting the shares on 14 times prospective earnings. There could be a dividend of 8p a share. The longer-term potential profit and dividend growth is attractive.