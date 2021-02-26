The performance of new AIM listings – if investors can access them

One recurring topic for smaller investors is the lack of access to new entrants to the stock market.

Institutions and favoured clients can obtain shares in new admissions, but it is more difficult for the wider investing public.

In the past three years, new AIM admissions have gone to an average first day premium of more than 12%, and there would be additional costs on top of that. So, small investors are paying substantially more just for the opportunity of being involved with a company from the start of its journey as a quoted business.

There is no guarantee that any investment will prove profitable even if shares are acquired in a placing. Adding a significant premium to the initial price reduces that profit potential, though.

Interactive investor chief executive Richard Wilson was one of the signatories of a recent open letter from the three biggest UK trading platforms to the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister John Glen, arguing for more private investor participation in UK initial public offerings (IPOs).

The signatories believe that they have the platforms to enable small investors to subscribe for shares in IPOs efficiently and with no additional cost to the issuer.

They estimate that in the three years to October 2020, 93% of IPOs did not provide the opportunity for smaller investors to participate.

The examples used in the argument were larger listed companies that have floated recently, such as Dr. Martens (LSE:DOCS) and Moonpig (LSE:MOON). It can be even more difficult to get a chance to invest in AIM flotations, though. There is probably a greater participation in some of the micro company issues by smaller investors, but they are clients of the broker bringing the company to the junior market. Other investors find it difficult to participate.

One of the problems in the past when there have been attempts to widen the distribution of new issues – Web Shareshop Holdings, which itself floated on AIM in September 2020, for example – is that smaller investors tended to get offered the opportunities that the institutions did not fancy.

For most investors, the only way to gain exposure to new AIM admissions is to buy them in the aftermarket. This can push up the share price and mean that the entry price is much higher than for the investors in the original fundraising. A rush to buy immediately can also push up the share price, which then slips back over subsequent days and weeks.

Most of the new companies have significant share trading volumes on the first day. Even when the volumes are not high, they tend to drop in the subsequent days. This suggests that many interested investors are trying to buy the shares at the first opportunity.

Looking at the AIM new entrants since the beginning of 2018, excluding introductions and reverse takeovers of existing AIM-quoted companies, there are some significant share price premiums on the first day of trading.

Out of the sample of 70 companies that have floated on AIM there were three that opened trading at a discount to their flotation price and one other opened at the flotation price. Eight ended the first day of trading below their flotation price and another three were unchanged from their initial share price. Five out of the eight that ended the day lower did go to a premium during the day, as did all three that were unchanged.

The largest discount was for estate agency platform operator OnTheMarket (LSE:OTMP), which ended the first day 10.3% lower than the placing price. OnTheMarket already had a broader shareholder base than many new AIM companies because it was built up by issuing shares to estate agencies participating in the platform. Even so, there was limited trading volumes on the day.

Another company that went to a small discount on the first day was Renalytix AI (LSE:RENX), which was spun out of EKF Diagnostics (LSE:EKF). EKF shareholders were distributed shares in Renalytix AI and were given the chance to invest in Renalytix AI so there was a better chance of participating in the flotation, although that did depend on owning EKF shares at the appropriate time. Renalytix AI became one of the best performing new AIM admissions in the past few years and it has gone on to gain a Nasdaq listing.

However, when Verici Dx (LSE:VRCI) was spun out of Renalytix AI the parent company’s shareholders were again distributed a pro rata stake by the holding company and given the chance to participate in a restricted offer, but the share price still went to a 82.5% premium on the first day. The higher profile of Renalytix AI probably boosted interest in the latest spin-off.