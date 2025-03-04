Stockwatch: coming of age as a global consumer technology share

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The trailing price/earnings (PE) multiple looks to be around 34x versus 38x for Apple, hence broadly there has already been “catch-up” even if long-term growth is what will count. Take your pick as to whether US tech-valuations are riskier than China generally, as international trade conflicts kick off. I drew attention to Xiaomi in May 2021 as an emerging mass-market consumer technology group that appeared to offer a better risk/reward profile than US technology shares. “For the next decade versus Apple: Buy.” As a long-term pick, at HK$25.85 this was on the mark, albeit premature in share price terms. Apple sustained an upwards-volatile chart from around $128 to around $245 currently:

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Both these consumer technology plays have doubled over four years or so. However, Xiaomi involved much greater volatility, dropping close to HK$9 by October 2022, then embarking on a steady climb and soaring from last year. In simple terms this explains the modest PE differential, on market risk as shown. Yet it also shows and underlines how a “stop loss” approach can be particularly unhelpful with emerging growth companies – whose underlying trajectory can be at odds with the shares’ trend. True, the financial summary table shows a 2022 break in the growth trend, revenue slipping also in 2023, but pivoting adeptly to EVs looks like a strong new driver in all respects, alongside excellent progress in smartphones. Xiaomi Corporation

summary income statements

Billion Chinese renminbi

Year to 31 Dec 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total revenue 68.4 114.6 174.9 205.8 245.9 328.3 280.0 271.0 Cost of revenue 61.2 99.5 152.7 177.3 209.1 270.0 232.4 213.5 Gross profit 7.2 15.1 22.2 28.6 36.8 58.3 47.6 57.5 Operating expenses R&D 3.2 5.8 7.5 9.3 13.2 21.3 19.2 general 4.2 20.1 13.5 18.3 19.1 23.5 18.3 Total incl. other 9.5 25.5 20.7 27.0 32.3 44.8 37.5 Operating profit 3.8 12.2 1.2 11.8 24.0 26.0 2.8 20.0 Interest expense 0.4 0.5 3.4 1.6 1.1 2.0 Pre-tax profit 1.2 -41.8 13.9 12.2 21.6 24.4 3.9 22.0 Taxation 2.2 0.5 2.1 1.3 5.1 1.4 4.5 Net income 0.6 -43.8 13.6 10.1 20.3 19.3 2.5 17.5 Source: Xiaomi Corporation annual reports. Mind, Chinese innovation in smartphones is now exceptionally vigorous: rivals such as Honor, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus. Xiaomi had a 14.1% share of the domestic Chinese market in the first half of 2024, up only 1.1% on the year. It was actually the Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East where market share growth was strongest, averaging over 3% with Xiaomi ranked third. The Chinese competition needs watching but in terms of Xiaomi leveraging itself as a multinational it appears superior. First-half 2024 revenue derived 46% from overseas, with Xiaomi smartphones ranking among the top five across 67 countries. If these consumers are as satisfied as I am with the smartphone experience, it is a lead-in to persuading us to consider a Xiaomi EV. Direct US sales remain prohibited, mind, despite Apple selling in China and President Trump complaining about skewed trade terms. So, unless the US opens up – possibly a futile hope while the current US administration is in place – it is necessary to temper hopes for Xiaomi as a global multinational. Smarthome appliances grew first-half revenue by 40.5% This is another growth segment to watch within the “internet of things” and lifestyle products side. For example, air conditioning, washing machines and refrigerators, alongside a wide range of “smart” items from sunglasses to luggage and electric scooters. Marketing is adept, for example, March buyers of the Xiaomi 15 smartphones get a free Pad 7 tablet worth £369 and equivalent to an iPad, plus cut-price accessories. This aids adoption of the brand more widely among consumers. 2025 earnings growth estimates of 25-50% This forecast includes contributions from 37 analysts. Hopefully, my update here conveys how tricky it is to project the dynamics at this key time of Xiaomi tilting towards EVs – a major opportunity, but competitive too. It adds to the speculative element with projections, but you could also say it is a hallmark of a successful growth company. Ongoing strength in smartphone sales comes as a surprise versus overall predictions, but less so considering Xiaomi’s quality and price pitches through the budget to mid-tier and flagship ranges. Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis

Where pro fund buyers are investing their ISAs in 2025 On a price/earnings to growth (PEG) basis – the classic benchmark for growth shares – a circa 30x trailing PE should reduce significantly, the forward underlying earnings growth rate even possibly greater than the PE, where below 1.0x conveys value. I draw your attention to Xiaomi’s marketing and technology prowess, with an ability to adapt as a key intangible for stock selection. While there could be short to medium-term downside on Trump-related market chaos, recalling my 10-year perspective I retain: Buy. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

