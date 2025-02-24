Why China funds are bouncing back

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Of the 12 global stock market indices we regularly track, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) has been the standout performer this month. By the end of last week, it had posted a month-to-date gain of 16.1% and had risen by 17% since the start of the year.

Stock Market indices 2024 2025 Index Q1 Q2 Q3 Oct Nov Dec Jan 1 to 22 Feb FTSE 100 2.8% 2.7% 0.9% -1.5% 2.2% -1.4% 6.1% -0.2% FTSE 250 1.0% 2.0% 3.8% -3.2% 1.9% -0.7% 1.6% -1.6% Dow Jones Ind Ave 5.6% -1.7% 8.2% -1.3% 7.5% -5.3% 4.7% -2.5% S&P 500 10.2% 3.9% 5.5% -1.0% 5.7% -2.5% 2.7% -0.5% NASDAQ 9.1% 8.3% 2.6% -0.5% 6.2% 0.5% 1.6% -0.5% DAX 10.4% -1.4% 6.0% -1.3% 2.9% 1.4% 9.2% 2.6% CAC40 8.8% -8.9% 2.1% -3.7% -1.6% 2.0% 7.7% 2.6% Nikkei 225 20.6% -1.9% -4.2% 3.1% -2.2% 4.4% -0.8% -2.0% Hang Seng -3.0% 7.1% 19.3% -3.9% -4.4% 3.3% 0.8% 16.1% Shanghai Composite 2.2% -2.4% 12.4% -1.7% 1.4% 0.8% -3.0% 4.0% Sensex 2.0% 7.3% 6.7% -5.8% 0.5% -2.1% -0.8% -2.8% Ibovespa -4.5% -3.3% 6.4% -1.6% -3.1% -4.3% 4.9% 0.8%

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The HSI is not only a key benchmark for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange but also widely recognised as a barometer for broader Asian markets. Additionally, it serves as the dominant gateway for foreign investment into Chinese companies.

Until 2002, foreign investors were restricted from investing in China’s internal (A-share) markets. Since then, China’s stock markets have begun to open up, although some restrictions remain. However, since 1993, companies incorporated in China have been able to list H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and there are now more than 300 H-share companies listed in Hong Kong.

Even before the introduction of H-shares, many Chinese companies chose to incorporate in Hong Kong due to its business-friendly environment, its role as a bridge to international markets, and its stable legal system.

As a result, the Hong Kong stock market is a more accessible way for foreign investors to gain exposure to China. They can freely trade H-shares and other Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, with fewer restrictions than mainland Chinese markets.

Although both the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stock markets list many of the same companies, the HSI and mainland indices have different sector weightings. The HSI has a greater concentration in internet and international finance, while mainland indices focus more on manufacturing, industry, and state-owned enterprises.

Hong Kong’s market is generally considered more mature, with a longer history of international exposure and sophisticated financial services. This makes it more responsive to international investors, whereas mainland markets are primarily driven by domestic retail investors.

As a result, the performance of these two markets isn’t as closely correlated as one might assume. For example, while the HSI has surged this month, the Shanghai Composite has only risen by 4%.

Funds investing in China fall into the Investment Association’s (IA China/Greater China sector. This is for funds which “invest at least 80% of their assets directly or indirectly in equities of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan. Funds may invest solely in China or be diversified across Greater China.”

Baring that in mind, it is probably fair to say that the HSI is generally a better reflection of the performance of the funds in the IA’s China/Greater China sector than the mainland Chinese indices.

So far this month, the China/Greater China sector has risen by 8.5%.

Here’s a graph showing the performance of some of the leading funds based on their performance over the past six months.