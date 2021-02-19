Stockwatch: a good IT share for patient buyers

The £192 million, AIM-listed IT services group Redcentric (LSE:RCN) looks to be at a watershed moment, both for its chart and fundamentals.

Over the last six months, it has trended down from 158p, finding support at 112p last December and 115p last Tuesday, blipping to 126p at once stage yesterday then easing to 120p.

Redcentric’s long-term chart is less of a benchmark, given a rally from 85p in 2013 to near 200p by mid-2016 was proven false by an accounting issue surfacing in November 2016.

Various directors departed and the stock slumped to near 70p. A sideways trend followed until Autumn 2019, when a new rally took the price over 150p in September 2020. However, this was part-fuelled by speculation while the board was negotiating with potential offerers towards a sale.

It was hard to sense if these were genuine approaches to Redcentric or the board was just exploring options, as no funded offer materialised. The onset of Covid-19 took the stock down briefly to 80p and its current level is effectively pre-Covid.

A play on cloud and IT, but without the froth

If forecasts for £11 million net profit in the current year to 30 March, and £12.8 million in 2022, are fair, 120p represents a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio in the mid to high teens, with the underlying yield around 2%.

As of last September, net assets were 70p a share, albeit 94% constituted by intangibles. A sense of it being fairly priced is supported by the board declaring a buyback programme last November when the stock was considered to represent value, but has yet to do so.

More positively, Redcentric has a high element of recurring revenues and a relevant product portfolio across networks, cloud, communications, IT security and professional services. A strong operating base has been honed as businesses adjust to more e-commerce, working from home, security issues and so on.

Its stock is devoid of the froth seen with so many other IT-related stocks, especially in the ‘cloud’ space. If rising inflation continues to undermine Nasdaq valuations (like yesterday), with a wash-over here, it has relatively less downside risk.

The narrative at last November’s interim results was: “business performing very well with revenues growing, strong profit margins and excellent cash generation”.

This enabled re-instatement of an interim dividend – 1.2p a share – as well as the share buy-back programme (temporarily suspended due to Covid-19).

Essential features of Redcentric recall to me, what the late investor Jim Slater used to describe as a “status change” stock. And, not surprisingly, an investment firm run by his son Mark has accumulated an 11.4% stake.

This holding has risen from 10.1% in early January, when Lombard Odier Asset Management declared a 5.9% stake (from sub-3% undeclared). It is as if they both took some of Coltrane Asset Management’s 22.5% stake it sold from mid-December. Not a great verdict from Coltrane in New York, but they may have other fish to fry.

Accounting issue has weighed for four-and-a-half years

The previous CEO, CFO and a former finance director all departed in November 2016, with the current CEO joining swiftly as CFO later that month. He had had 25 years’ experience in senior financial roles, and the current CFO arrived in 2017 with 20 years’ experience.

Yet it took until last June for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to publicly censure the company for market abuse, requiring it to offer £11.4 million to investors who bought shares in the year to November 2016. This was partly resolved by a placing of 5.25 million shares at 110p last July, incurring 5.6% dilution.

Last September, the FCA also began criminal proceedings against three previous bosses, hence the scandal has hung over the stock.