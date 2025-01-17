Stockwatch: have housebuilding shares put in a low?

It is a “top-down” question similar to the one I posed about energy producers in my previous article. High-profile cyclical shares were beaten down in the latter part of last year, yet 2025 already shows rebounds of around 10%. Oil & gas prices have benefited from US oil sanctions on Russia and a cold snap across America and Europe. UK housebuilding shares jumped on 15 January when better-than-expected inflation numbers rekindled hopes of an interest rate cut within weeks, and potentially more through 2025. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account Inflation and interest rates resume as dominating factor A slip in retail price inflation from 2.6% in November to 2.5% last month is immaterial and makes a mockery, for example, of homeware retailer Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) proclaiming “solid sales growth of 2.4%” in its half-year to 28 December. Services inflation – of greater concern to the Bank of England – saw a more definitive fall, however, from 5% to 4.4% - and core inflation slipped from 3.5% to 3.2%, which together suggests a downward path. An argument exists how the central bank should see through lingering inflation – so long as it is falling – rather than wait for its 2% target to manifest, and assume this will in due course. Equity bulls latched on to remarks by a new member of the Bank’s monetary committee, suggesting rates be cut by 0.25%, four to six times this year, to 3.75% or even 3.25% by December. Until this week a UK “stagflation” story was prevailing as employers spoke of raising prices to pass on higher costs of the Budget, and business/consumer confidence alike appeared to fall. Yesterday’s trading update from Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) showed this has not gone away. Despite an overall “in line” reassuring narrative, a caution featured at the end about rising build costs, partly linked to October’s UK Budget, hence the shares closed down 3% at 111p. Initially, this affected Persimmon (LSE:PSN) and Vistry Group (LSE:VTY), yet both absorbed it to edge 1% and 3% higher at 1,180p and 612p respectively. Reaction to latest updates from Whitbread and Taylor Wimpey

year-end 31 Dec 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Turnover (£ million) 1,055 1,028 1,061 1,131 1,812 2,407 2,729 3,564 Operating margin (%) 15.2 11.8 16.4 15.8 5.1 11.9 7.8 8.2 Operating profit (£m) 160 121 174 179 91.7 285 212 292 Net profit (£m) 121 91.3 137 138 76.8 254 204 223 EPS - reported (p) 84.2 63.5 95.0 97.7 34.7 114 86.3 64 EPS - normalised (p) 84.2 67.3 94.7 107 43.1 118 143 78 Operating cashflow/share (p) 43.1 109 90.9 153 82.2 119 29.9 -20.6 Capital expenditure/share (p) 1.2 1.0 1.3 0.4 1.2 0.7 0.7 0.8 Free cashflow/share (p) 41.9 108 89.6 153 81.0 118 23.2 21.4 Dividends per share (p) 42.1 44.4 53.3 19.2 20.0 60.0 55.0 0.0 Covered by earnings (x) 2.0 1.4 1.8 5.1 1.7 1.9 1.6 0.0 Return on total capital (%) 13.5 10.3 13.6 12.7 3.4 10.0 4.8 6.5 Cash (£m) 38.6 170 163 362 341 399 677 418 Net debt (£m) -38.6 -145 -127 -339 4.3 -201 -31.6 187 Net assets (£m) 1,016 1,057 1,061 1,272 2,195 2,391 3,250 3,319 Net assets per share (p) 727 756 760 828 988 1,075 940 960 Source: historic company REFS and company accounts On the financing side of its interim cash flow statement, Vistry advanced £113 million to joint ventures with the help of £140 million extra debt, hence its buybacks can be seen as partly debt-funded. It therefore begs a question whether the extent of dividend payment is wise versus prioritising debt reduction. Analysts at UBS investment bank are concerned that factoring in provisions and joint venture obligations, Vistry’s total adjusted debt could reach £1.8 billion – constituting leverage of 5.3x EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, a standard debt service measure). 19 growth shares for 2025

19 financially robust companies to own in 2025 Vistry has specific issues but a consistent factor in this sector is companies often being operationally geared, and the macro context is largely a guess, hence the market often prices stock for meaningful yield to cover the risk of holding them. Persimmon used to pay out big dividends until 2021, then 2023 was a poor year for cash flow. At least this company has no debt, although the £200 million cost of its circa 62p a share dividend expected for 2024 compares with £350 million balance sheet cash as of last June, the latest update citing year-end net cash of £260 million. So, either the full-year cash flow statement needs to show signs of improvement or management guide firmly better for 2025, to assume consensus for dividend growth above 65p a share for 2025. Persimmon - financial summary

