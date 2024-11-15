Stockwatch: possible bid target and hedge against IHT

The UK Budget on 30 October did not prove as harsh on AIM shares as feared. It followed intense lobbying about how a Labour government abolishing business property relief could kill off an “enterprise” market that has already lost 92 companies this year – hitting a 23-year low for the number of companies listed.

It appears the chancellor struck a somewhat happy medium to cut business property relief on AIM shares from 100% to 50%, instead of abolishing it. With inheritance tax relief applying after two years of holding, it provides an effective IHT rate of 20%.

This therefore maintains an aspect of utility for AIM shares in estate planning, albeit with the dilemma that investing in AIM shares is largely speculation in higher-risk businesses, as it should be to promote enterprise, hence the aspect of tax breaks. But as many investors nursing losses from AIM will tell you, it can be a minefield.

Yet no listing criteria exist as to how early stage or speculative AIM companies must be. Occasionally, listed companies with a proven long-term record and “investment grade” credentials, step down from a full listing to cut costs. This narrow seam of shares can be worth mining by inheritance tax planners.

Exemplifying relatively low risk on high-risk AIM

One such company is pubs group Young & Co's Brewery Class A (LSE:YNGA) – a bit oddly named, given it divested brewing activities seven years ago to focus on pubs (some with hotel rooms).

At around 935p currently, its market price is at an 18% discount to end-September net tangible assets of 1,144p a share – an aspect of “margin of safety” even though, strictly, business assets are worth what they can earn. In this respect, Young’s does have a long history of earning power, founding in 1831 via the purchase of Ram Brewery in Wandsworth. The 10-year table shows how despite interruption from Covid lockdowns, earnings, cash flow and dividends affirm this is no speculative play.

Young & Co's Brewery - financial summary

Year end 30 Mar

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Turnover (£ million) 227 246 269 279 204 312 90.6 309 369 389 Operating profit (£m) 41.5 38.4 42.7 43.5 44.6 37.9 -35.1 51.7 43.4 28.6 Operating margin (%) 18.3 15.6 15.9 15.6 14.7 12.2 -38.7 16.7 11.8 7.4 Net profit (£m) 26.7 26.6 30.0 30.1 31.5 19.3 -38.3 34.4 29.7 11.1 Reported earnings/share (p) 55.1 54.7 61.5 61.6 64.3 39.3 -68.2 42.6 50.7 18.9 Normalised earnings/share (p) 42.7 59.0 68.6 69.3 72.5 53.6 -143 25.0 64.2 72.5 Operating cashflow/share (p) 89.8 108 115 107 122 120 -41.0 174 142 125 Capital expenditure/share (p) 66.9 85.6 70.7 62.2 69.2 67.1 34.0 63.1 68.7 99.3 Free cashflow/share (p) 22.9 22.6 43.9 44.8 53.3 53.2 -75.0 111 72.9 25.5 Dividend per share (p) 16.5 17.5 18.5 19.6 10.0 21.4 0.0 18.8 20.5 21.8 Covered by earnings (x) 3.4 3.1 3.3 3.1 6.5 1.8 0.0 2.3 2.5 0.9 Cash (£m) 0.2 13.2 6.6 7.2 8.5 1.1 4.7 34.0 10.7 16.9 Net debt (£m) 129 130 127 141 164.0 280 249 174 165 360 Net assets (£m) 407 453 493 549 593 591 645 700 724 772 Net assets per share (p) 840 930 1010 1124 1212 1205 1,104 1,197 1,238 1,243

Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts.

This time span is useful to show how various cost rises affecting hospitality – such as energy, wages, food and drink – have compromised a 15-18% reported operating margin, starting before Covid.

Yet the latest interim results profess a sector-leading margin of 15.2% despite a 10% hike in the national living wage as well as utility/running costs. It would have been good to see a breakdown of operating cost dynamics affecting the income statement, given the one for cash flow shows £21.7 million invested across the existing Young’s estate.

It can be a moot point - the extent to which refurbishment and the like is within the scope of normal operating costs, for such an operation to stay competitive, or be regarded as “exceptional”. In fairness, only £3.0 million adjusting items are shown before £35.1 million of reported operating profit. A £1.7 million charge for maintaining two head office structures appears to have been treated as a regular cost.

Higher operating costs as a Labour government raises employee national insurance (NI) contributions, plus ongoing increases in the minimum wage, are a priority to figure right now – and are affecting many retail-facing shares.

Young’s CEO notes an extra £11 million of costs from next April to include rising utility costs, but hopes not to have to pass much of this on to customers. Purchasing synergies from the acquisition of City Pub Group - such as beer - will start in the second half.

Separate from the interim announcement, a Young’s spokesperson clarified no extra costs would be passed on above the usual 2% to 3% yearly price rises. Apparently, greater uses of technology to maximise sales, also better deployment of staff during busy periods, will be off-setting.

This £162 million takeover of another listed company, which kicked off a year ago and completed in March, added 50 pubs, taking Young’s estate to 278 – of which 55 include rooms, with a total room count of 1,051. The resulting revenue mix is 63% drink-based, 29% food and 7% accommodation.

Keener prices for beer purchasing should therefore help, and accommodation is not such a high element – should cost-of-living issues weigh on taking weekend breaks next year. Labour promised not to tax working people more, but we will be paying higher prices generally as NI and other cost hikes get passed on.

How resilient is Young’s clientele?

What seems tricky to fathom regarding Young’s customer base, hence revenue dependability, is the extent they may be affected by latest economic pressures. This stock enjoyed a fabulous bull run from around 400p during the late-2008 financial crisis, to over 1,880p by May 2019 - due to affluent Southerners (Young’s orientation is London and towards the South West) continuing to enjoy drinking and eating out through a recession.

Lately, however, we have seen professionals’ recruitment groups caution on their net fee income outlooks as employees cautiously keep their heads down in existing jobs. This more conservative attitude has applied, especially in London. It could help explain Young’s modest like-for-like interim revenue growth of 4.4%, which only just beats inflation - assuming it continues in the second half.

This is an important dynamic, but the CEO’s wariness not to pass on costs higher than usual, implies he is wary not to take Young’s clientele for granted.

Fickle British weather, and also the number of big sporting events, also remain significant to pub revenue. The results statement cites “challenging early spring and summer weather” followed by an excellent EURO 24 football tournament last June/July.

But, as with Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), which has a loyal clientele happy with its cheap food and drink, so Young’s pubs enjoy patronage for quality time out. I therefore find it interesting to note a possible chart low for Young’s.

Up 10% off a four-year low, pre-Budget

Young’s fell to 844p on the day before the Budget, taking it back to near the 800p Covid low. Its recovery to 935p beats Wetherspoon, up 3%, which at around 620p trades at nearly twice tangible book value.