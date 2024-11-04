Is it time to come out of cash? And what to buy now

One of the most significant investment themes of the past two years has been the rise in popularity of money market funds.

On our platform, assets in money market funds have risen 1,100% (a 12-fold increase) in the past two years.

Popular funds include Royal London Short Term Money Market, abrdn Sterling Money Market and L&G Cash Trust.

These funds use “ultra-short” bonds – which generally mature in just a couple of months – as well as bank deposits to achieve a “cash-like” return. Yields follow the Bank of England interest rate closely, so as interest rates rose, so have money market returns.

Rates shot up from 0.1% to 5.25% to combat rising inflation, but the central bank has now begun its rate-cutting cycle. While interest rates have only fallen to 5%, economists expect rates to end the year at 4.25%, and then to keep falling in 2025.

This is because inflation now appears to be under control, having sunk to 1.7% in the year to September.

While money market funds currently yield around 5%, returns are therefore set to fall. Economists at abrdn forecast the Bank of England rate to reach 3.75% by 2025 and 2.75% by 2026.

There are many good reasons to be invested in money market funds. They are a safe haven when stock and bond markets are volatile, and returns have been strong relative to recent history.

Also, some money should, of course, be in cash-like instruments, such as sums earmarked for upcoming spending.

However, there are costs. The most important is that while cash does deliver a return, it’s not likely to be much more than inflation, and could even dip below the inflation rate, leading to a loss in purchasing power.

On the other hand, companies are able to raise prices and increase their profits, and so returns from the stock market generally outstrip inflation.

Over 120 years of data, UBS finds that US equities have delivered a 6.4% return above the inflation rate annually on average, and UK shares have produced a 5.3% “real” annual return.

While money market funds have ticked up about 4% so far this year (at the time of writing, 23 October), a global tracker would have made you 16% and a FTSE 100 tracker about 11.5%.

Bonds also generally deliver better returns that beat money market funds, especially during a rate-cutting cycle.

This is because bonds tend to rise when interest rates fall, as the fixed income they offer becomes more attractive when newly issued bonds yield less. Therefore, prices of existing bonds rise to bring yields to market rates.

Money market funds do not offer this advantage, but will not fall either if interest rates rise.