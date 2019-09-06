Stockwatch: Reassessing an old favourite

Our companies analyst made 200% profit and called the top of the market for this share. But what now?

Is a £280 million all-share merger on AIM between Miton Group (LSE:MGR) and Premier Asset Management (LSE:PAM) driven by confidence – or more like a vital industry move, now that the bull market is fading and regulatory costs rising?

The formation of Premier Miton Group is so far chiefly propping Miton shares – up about 25% to 51p because the merger terms equate to 56.7p a share, including a 4.9p special dividend. Meanwhile, Premier has drifted a few pence to about 168p and now back to its end-2018 low.

I've drawn attention to Miton various times on the buy and sell tack, including at 25p in January 2015, along a rationale that the maturing bull market would favour a specialist small cap equities manager and operational gearing boost its profits.

This was verified by the table showing strong financial progress, although the stock wavered along the way, falling to 21p in mid-2016 then rallying to 76p by last October when I wrote it was time to lock in gains.

I haven't overlooked Premier on grounds it was less worthy, rather preferring to limit drawing attention to smaller fund managers given they can be more exposed if another financial crisis materialises. Both these stocks falling back to where they started 2019, in line with fears for the global economy and domestic political chaos over a hard Brexit, shows it is hard to buck sentiment changes. Moreover, I suspect it reinforced to the boards at Miton and Premier, a radical initiative is required.

On the face of it, a logical move

The combined group is expected to have £11.5 billion assets under management, revenue of about £76 million and pre-tax profit of £25 million after yielding £7 million cost synergies over three years (albeit a one-off cost of £10 million) by combining operating platforms.

Premier shareholders will be in two-thirds ownership. The deal is promoted by "a compelling strategic and financial rationale" widening the product range, balancing it better between multi- and single-asset funds, achieving distribution synergies to sell those funds via complementary sales channels (Premier via IFA and online platforms, while Miton has strong contacts in wealth management) and greater scale to meet regulatory demands/costs instead of duplicating them.

The hope has to be that there is no falling out at the top after positions get shared out between Premier and Miton directors, and the resulting culture means talent wants to stay (also join) not move away. Such is always a risk with M&A in "people businesses".

Miton's inflows have indeed consolidated

Last March when reviewing its 2018 results – earnings per share (EPS) soared 45% to 4.5p - I was wary that such momentum (helped by operational gearing) was sustainable:

"It's easy to fret, they represent the culmination of a 10-year bull market fuelled by central banks expanding balance sheets (now contracting) and a buoyant global economy (now in doubt)."

Moreover, a 106% annual rise in net inflows over £1 billion had appeared to consolidate to ‘neutral' net flows for 2019 to date. In July, Miton declared half-year closing assets-under-management up a respectable 8% during the period to £4.7 billion, however details of the release showed this chiefly due to rising markets. Meanwhile, equity investors sat on their hands and multi-asset funds (sub 20% of total) saw a 9% outflow.

Quite whether calm before a storm or resumption of growth, only time will tell.

But, given listed companies are perennially expected to have growth initiatives, and it appears to me the consensus 2019 EPS forecast has softened to 4.1p from 4.5p achieved last year, management can hardly sit still.

My last call has recently been compromised

In March, I concluded Miton shares remained attractive at 58p given the cash generative nature of fund management (see the strong cash flow numbers in the table versus scant capital expenditure needs). However, I underestimated the extent that small cap shares in particular are in the grip of market sentiment.

Miton rose to 62p in April but trended downwards thereafter as US/China trade tensions exploded, reaching 41p a few days ago where the implied yield was near 6%. Although a short timescale, it's still saying Miton- as-it-stands, has run into challenges. A radical revision of operating economics therefore makes good sense.