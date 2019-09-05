Premier and Miton join forces in latest fund manager merger

The combined asset manager will be renamed Premier Miton Group and will continue to be listed on AIM.

Fund management boutiques Premier (LSE:PAM) and Miton (LSE:MGR) have reached an agreement to join forces, subject to shareholder, regulatory and court approval.

If given the green light the merger will result in a combined asset management business of £11.5 billion. The firm will be renamed Premier Miton Group and will continue to be listed on the AIM market. Following the merger, which is slated to complete in the fourth quarter, Miton's shareholders will own approximately a third of the combined business.

Both Premier and Miton describe the proposed merger as "complementary", due to the businesses having minimal overlap in their fund ranges.

In an announcement to shareholders, the firms said that by joining forces and having a wider product range and greater scale, the combined business will be "well positioned for future growth".

The proposed merger comes on hot on the heels of Liontrust (LSE:LIO), which in late July announced its plans to buy Neptune. There have been other notable fund management mergers over the past couple of years, including Standard Life Aberdeen.

Mike O'Shea, chief executive officer of Premier, who will become chief executive officer of the combined group, said: "This merger will bring together two complementary and culturally aligned businesses. Both are focused on delivering added value for clients through actively managed, strongly performing and relevant investment products.

"The combined group will create a company with greater scale and financial strength to invest for future growth, with broader and deeper investment capabilities, enhanced distribution and a more efficient operating platform. Ultimately, this should position us well for continued growth and deliver value for clients, shareholders and employees."

Premier's flagship offering is its multi-asset fund range, led by David Hambidge, with Premier Multi-Asset Growth and Income, a Money Observer Rated Fund since 2005.

Miton is well-known for its smaller company investing strategies, led by Gervais Williams. The firm has other "strengths" in its US and European funds, notes Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services.

In total there are five Money Observer Rated funds managed by Miton. They are: Miton US Opportunities, Miton UK Value Opportunities, Miton Global Opportunities (LSE:MIGO), Miton UK Microcap (LSE:MINI) and Miton Cautious Monthly Income. The latter fund is a multi-asset fund, headed up by David Jane. There are three other multi-asset funds managed by Miton, so there is some potential crossover with Premier's multi-asset funds in that respect.

On the whole the proposed merger should be welcomed by investors, says McDermott, who points out both companies will be hoping for some scale advantages and cost savings.

He adds: "This merger seems to be a positive move as Premier Asset Management and Miton Group have complementary fund ranges. Premier has an established position in the adviser community, and has a particularly strong multi-asset offering, whereas Miton's strengths lie in its single equity strategies – most notably Europe, the US and small caps.

"Both companies are in a growth phase and the combined entity should be better placed to continue to pursue a strong growth strategy going forward. I believe this will be a positive move for the companies and their investors."

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