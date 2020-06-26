Stockwatch: is this star share with massive potential a buy?

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

An emerging multinational even so

Shopify was founded 16 years ago in Ottawa, Canada and remains headquartered there. Mind, it took less than 10 years for Amazon to break into profits, enjoying a better pivot point.

Starting via an online store for snowboarding equipment, the Shopify platform was launched mid-2006 and, in 2010, a free app via the Apple store enabled store owners to operate over mobile devices.

Community progression was helped by a Build-A-Business competition quite like Dragons Den, start-ups on the platform being mentored by entrepreneurs such as Richard Branson.

Vertical integration then followed with the help of venture capital in acquiring a mobile software developer and a design studio.

In 2013, Shopify introduced a payments system enabling merchants to accept credit cards without requiring a third party payment gateway.

Its number of online retailers has soared from 120,000 in 2014 over 1 million last year (but was not updated in May’s first-quarter results), supposedly with reach of 175-plus countries, albeit the focus of sales (and initiatives) being in the US and Canada.

But international potential is clear, especially in Asia whose e-commerce represents about $830 billion sales versus $550 billion in the US and $350 billion in Europe.

Shopify Inc - annual income statements $ million Year-end 31 December 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total revenue 389 673 1,073 1,578 Cost of revenue 180 293 477 713 Gross profit 209 380 596 867 Operating expenses R&D 74 136 231 355 Admin 172 293 457 652 Total 247 429 688 1,007 Operating profit/loss -37 -49 -92 -141 Other income or loss 0.3 1.3 -2.1 -2.9 Income before tax 37 -40 -65 -96 Taxation 0 0 0 -29 Net income -37 -40 -65 -125 EPS -0.4 -0.4 -0.6 -1.1 Average shares 84 96 106 113 EBITDA -23 -26 -65 -105 Source: Shopify accounts

Mushrooming in all manner of directions

There’s been myriad initiatives such as integrating with Amazon from early 2017, opening a physical presence in Los Angeles offering classes (quite like Apple superstores) and a “genius bar”, and also offering online cannabis sales in Ontario when the drug was legalised from 2018.

In media, a full-service TV, film and production house has been set up, plus an integration with Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). Last April an Android app was introduced which seems a bit late, albeit potentially a boost, and a new form of business bank account – “Shopify Balance” – will be launched later this year.

While all such help embed Shopify in commercial and social culture, what amounts also to diversification means the weight of R&D/admin costs remains around the company’s neck. As a percentage of revenue, it has barely changed from 63% in 2016, if edging slightly up.

Anyone holding this stock therefore needs to be steeled for sentiment to shift – say in a scenario of market chaos, perhaps is Covid-19 is out of control and/or Biden is elected as US President in November.

Low barriers to entry further compromise risk/reward

The likes of Warren Buffett would not be holding this stock, as it is now a competitive space given low barriers to entry.

Rivals include Volusion and Prestashop and plenty of others, all assuming modern e-commerce requires a costly app for business clients to function.

So, possibly, price-cutting will evolve in due course. It will not help Shopify move into profit, but its greater overall reach could enable it to consolidate share once rivals exit or fail. That’s all rather speculative, mind.

As a value-conscious analyst, I’m stalled by the elusive profit point here, also issuing shares – up 35% in the last three years – in pursuit of it. Shopify’s 20% price advance in June alone, without any real new information to justify, appears more to reflect the momentum trading now in control of the US stock market.

As such, I believe it tips more towards informing us of how risky US valuations have become than representing acceptable risk/reward.

Trade volatility, come the next panic

It is worth being aware of Shopify, about how it is transforming retail sales in a trend that looks set to establish in Europe.

In a market crisis – say loss of confidence in the Federal Reserve to stimulate genuine economic activity, especially if Covid-19 goes rampant, or a Biden victory in November meaning a panic over tax hikes – then Shopify's over-cooked valuation could take a cold shower, offering short/long trading potential amid the volatility.

For buy-and-hold investors, however, it’s more a reminder that they might do well to have cash reserves this summer in what is an inflated US stock market. Avoid.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.