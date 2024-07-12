Stockwatch: time to begin averaging into this sector

The sector has traded weakly this year, but responsiveness to yesterday’s US inflation date implying interest rate cuts ahead, shows cyclical recovery potential.

Amid generally resilient corporate reporting lately, it is notable how mid-cap international recruiter PageGroup (LSE:PAGE) has this week produced a nasty profit warning. Recruiters can be quite a forward indicator of the wider economy, so I would always pay attention. But currently it looks chiefly like the late stage of (effects of) higher interest rates, and this macro situation may be about to turn.

Trading became tougher through the second quarter such that net fee income – recruiters’ performance benchmark – fell 15% at the reported level and 12% at constant currency. The outlook is also weak. The company warned: “new jobs registered and the number of interviews softened during the quarter and client confidence remained low”.

The upshot is that 2024 operating profit guided around £60 million versus £119 million last year and £196 million in 2022 – below even the £70 million achieved during Covid in 2020.

PageGroup - financial summary

Year end 31 Dec

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Turnover (£ million) 1,065 1,196 1,372 1,550 1,654 1,305 1,644 1,990 2,010 Operating margin (%) 8.5 8.4 8.6 9.2 8.9 1.3 10.3 9.9 5.9 Net profit (£m) 66.2 72.1 83.1 104 103 -5.7 118 139 77.1 Reported earnings/share (p) 21.1 23.1 26.4 32.4 32.2 -1.8 37.0 43.5 24.3 Normalised earnings/share (p) 21.3 23.1 26.4 32.4 32.2 -1.7 37.0 44.5 26.7 Return on capital (%) 39.5 39.3 40.8 42.1 33.5 4.3 38.7 43.2 29.5 Operating cash flow/share (p) 26.3 28.4 27.4 28.3 48.9 42.9 46.7 57.9 48.3 Capex/share (p) 4.8 8.1 6.7 8.0 8.2 7.1 8.9 9.9 9.9 Free cash flow/share (p) 21.5 20.3 20.8 20.3 40.7 35.8 37.8 48.0 38.4 Ordinary dividend per share (p) 11.5 12.0 12.5 13.1 13.7 0.0 15.0 15.7 16.4 Special dividend per share (p) 16.0 6.4 12.7 12.7 12.7 0.0 26.7 26.7 15.9 Covered by earnings (x) 0.8 1.3 1.0 1.3 1.2 0.0 0.9 1.0 0.8 Cash (£m) 95.0 92.8 95.6 97.7 97.8 166 154 131 90.1 Net assets per share (p) 68.0 75.6 82.6 97.0 98.7 96.1 103 107 93.3

Source: historic company REFS and company accounts.

An identical 15% income slide, like-for-like, is conveyed by mid-cap Hays (LSE:HAS), which cites longer-than-normal “time to hire” amid low levels of confidence. June saw an “exit rate” of minus 18% which can seem a bit odd versus latest data showing how the UK economy grew 0.4% in May. Hays does, however, derive nearly a third of its income from Germany. Perhaps “white-collar” professional recruitment is suffering everywhere currently due to the high salary commitments involved amid a cost-control drive.

In a similar vein, permanent recruitment bore the brunt, down 20% versus 12% for temporary.

No optimism is offered by Hays about the near term, but it has not guided profit expectations down like PageGroup, which intends to “broadly hold fee earners at existing levels to ensure we are well-placed to take advantage of opportunities as sentiment and confidence improve”. Perhaps that involves short-term cost which compromises profit.

Yet the market is seeing through this gloom, both stocks rising 5% yesterday as US inflation data met expectations to fall.

Read-across to US Federal Reserve governor remarks this week

Ironically, PageGroup has seen regions normally associated with vigour, hit hardest. Asia Pacific is down 20%, accentuated by China plunging 29% as post-Covid recovery remains weak. The US is down 19% despite its economy generally perceived as resilient.

It encapsulates why the US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell’s narrative has shifted this week, in testimonies: “The central bank faces a cooling jobs' market as well as persistently high prices,” he said. Higher interest rates are having an effect to curb inflation, yet it remains above the 2% target and “elevated inflation is not the only risk we face...cutting rates too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment”.

Chiefly why US equities rallied on Wednesday was Powell’s next remark: “We will not wait for 2% inflation to start cutting rates”, (from a two-decade high of 5.3%). It shows how stock markets are prone to react swifter to expectations for interest rates than corporate earnings, although you could say the two are linked anyway.

The market is seeing through to better times. Meanwhile, recruiters are classic cyclicals – these two with scope to recover much better earnings like in past years. But both also offer meaningful ordinary dividend yields – likely in the order of 4-5% - well-backed by cash reserves even if cash generation gets compromised in the second half of 2024 by lower profit.

Risk/reward profiles start to look interesting on a two-year view

My sense is that such yields limit further downside in the short term, while there is scope to capture better fee income and margin in the medium to long term. The spoiler is that trading goes from bad to worse, but is that realistic unless some global black swan appears?

Now – or at least soon – they could be in a classic cyclical trough.

At 94p, Hays shares have just recovered from below their March 2020 Covid low after a three-year downtrend from 175p in mid-2021. Otherwise, the stock has visited lows in a 70p range only seen in relation to the great financial crisis of 2008 and late 2011 when stability of the eurozone was in doubt.