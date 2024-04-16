Stockwatch: a US tech share with 130% upside potential?

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Oracle, meanwhile, is a longstanding (1977) software business, the third-largest such globally, with a reputation for databases and enterprise resource planning. It does take a partnering approach, for example in 2019 with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) where the two were once rivals. With its shares at around $120, on a price/earnings (PE) ratio above 30 times, its chart has trended better than Palantir due to established earnings power, although has still been volatile. This chart tracks performance of both shares since Palantir peaked at $45 on 27 January 2021:

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The 4 April tie-up news did not help Oracle shares, which have trended down since mid-March, to a capitalisation of around $330 billion. It appeared more supportive for Palantir, which has traded sideways despite the wider market correction, capitalising it at around $50 billion. A re-rating of sorts since February’s 2023 annual results Palantir shares soared 163% last year and 31% last 5 February alone after declaring 2023 results, which showed fourth-quarter revenue up 20%. Within that quarter, 103 deals worth over $1 million each were struck, twice the like-for-like 2022 number, with 37 worth $5 million or more, and 21 at least $10 million. Certainly, it looks like momentum. Expectations for 2024 revenue were guided higher albeit nothing spectacular - 19% growth after 17% was achieved in 2023. Adjusted operating income was guided for an $842 million mid-range, ahead of $760 million consensus, implying a 33% jump from 2023 levels amid strong demand for its AI solutions. Merryn Somerset Webb: investing doesn’t have to be all about America

Trading Strategies: pick these stocks for your ISA not cash A current stock price of around $22 is still only a moderate leg-up on a rising chart since a year ago, although on fundamentals is high. It represents 22 times the $2.2 billion sales that Palantir achieved in 2023 and a PE multiple near 250 times given the company is only just breaking into profit after founding 21 years ago. For context, it took Amazon seven years to become profitable after founding. Palantir Technnologies Inc.

Condensed consolidated statement of operations

$ million Three months ended Years ended 31-Dec 31-Dec 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue 508 608 1,906 2,225 Cost of revenue 104 108 409 431 Gross profit 404 500 1,497 1,794 Operating expenses: Sales & marketing 190 197 703 745 R&D 82 109 360 404 General admin 150 127 596 524 Total 422 434 1,658 1,674 Operating profit -18 66 -161 120 Interest income 13 45 20 133 Interest expense -2 -0.1 -4 -3 Other income 45 -4 -216 -12 Pre-tax profit 37 106 -361 237 Taxation 4 9 10 20 Net profit 33 97 -371 217 Earnings per share 0.01 0.04 -0.2 0.1 diluted $ Obviously, the future counts more, although the forward PE could still be as high as 70 times and the price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio around 2.7 - when ideally you are looking for below 1.0 and certainly not over 1.5x. Significantly, it reflects a dilemma with US valuations: many PEG ratios are above what the late Jim Slater argued was wise to engage, when he popularised the concept here in the 1990s. As an interesting aside, with the US stock market on a cyclically adjusted “Shiller” PE multiple around 30 times, value-based investor Jeremy Grantham argues that US equities have never rallied sustainably from such a rating. Buy and hope, or await some kind of setback? If you are familiar with my analysis, you will know it is value-based – preferably with some kind of margin of safety – both of which principles are jettisoned if buying Palantir now. So, I think it pertinent to note this development with Oracle as worthy of further investigation and following. With the possibility of further “risk-off” in global equities, I do not sense a need to rush. Nvidia is AI gold-rush winner, and two ‘weatherproof’ stocks

Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage made me an ISA millionaire, but now I back these funds too Asia-listed AI-related shares are sometimes cited as offering better risk/reward on comparably lower ratings than US peers. This would require specialist knowledge, however. A lesson I also learned in the late 1990s technology boom was not to be swayed by PhD technology analysts writing detailed notes; they could be wrong just like anyone. My instinct is, were the likes of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to unveil any kind of disappointment, AI shares would sell off globally. In such a scenario, it could be best to simply buy US-listed leaders. Palantir is due to release a first-quarter 2024 earnings report on 13 May, which potentially could excite interest, especially if recent momentum of sales is shown continuing, and also if the share is lower (with the market trending down). So, I will leave that for alert traders among you to consider. Overall: Hold. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

