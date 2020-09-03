Summer stock-market winners and a famous horse race

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

In America, technology shares like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remained hugely popular last month, sending the Nasdaq technology index up almost 10% to another record high. Investors love tech shares at the moment because shoppers have spent more online during the pandemic. Analysts think this trend will continue.

The price of gold also hit a record high in August. Investors typically buy gold as a safe haven in times of crisis, when the US dollar is weak, when interest rates are low, or if inflation is high.

So, what might happen in September?

Well, this month has, historically, been a poor month for stocks. It also has a reputation for being very volatile, and there is an old adage in City circles that might explain why.

“Sell in May and go away, don't come back 'till St Leger Day” is a relic from the days when the great and good of the Square Mile would spend the summer attending the big social events like Ascot, Wimbledon, Henley and Lords.

While the modern-day stock market remains open all year round, the number of active investors does shrink during the summer holiday season. As workers begin returning to their desks, the widely followed FTSE 100 index is up a modest 1.3% since the final working day of April.

Doncaster Racecourse has been the home of the St Leger horse race, the final Classic of the British Flat season, since 1778. This year, the race will be run on Saturday, 12 September.