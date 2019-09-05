Is surging Boohoo still an AIM bargain?

Boohoo shares have hit a record, but is there more to come after this rising star beat forecasts today?

Boohoo (LSE:BOO) shares have hit a record, but is there more to come after this rising star beat forecasts today?

Boohoo shares have surged to a new record high after a surprise upgrade to forecasts helped the online retailer widen the market valuation gap to its AIM-listed rival ASOS (LSE:ASC).

The owner of brands including PrettyLittleThing and NastyGal continues to shrug off the turmoil being felt elsewhere in the retail sector, with sales for the current financial year to the end of February now running at between 33% and 38% higher.

This compares with previous guidance of between 25% and 30% as Boohoo continues its recent record of outperformance. Analysts at house broker Zeus said it was the tenth consecutive increase in management revenue guidance over the last three years.

Shares responded by surging 14% to a new all-time high of 277p, valuing the Manchester-based business at close to £3 billion. Big online rival ASOS also rose 3% on the back of today's update, although it is worth much less at nearer to £2 billion.

The latest rally for Boohoo reignites the valuation debate over a stock that was trading at less than 100p three years ago. Despite several upgrades, analysts at joint broker Jefferies said today it was an "inexpensive stock for such consistent, profitable growth".

They noted that Boohoo's enterprise valuation multiple had not kept pace with its performance, at just under 20x 2020 earnings. Shares have been in a narrow range in recent months due to margin worries and fears of increased competition, even though results in April went some way to addressing these worries.

Jefferies added: