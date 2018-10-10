A sustainable 7.5% dividend yield and an oversold housebuilder

We've seen some big moves among UK mid-caps Wednesday, which has opened up some opportunities for investors, reports Graeme Evans .

Mid-cap stocks dominated the reporting arena today, with Page Group's storming quarter of growth and the robust performance of high-yielding pub chain Marston's drawing particular attention.

There were also significant updates from the under-pressure car retail and housebuilding sectors, with shares in Vertu Motors and Telford Homes both struggling in the wake of their latest figures.

Page's performance was particularly impressive, with third-quarter net fee growth of just under 20% being its best result since 2011. It was helped by further strong trading in Asia Pacific, as well as a welcome return to growth for its Brexit-hit UK division.

With group operating profits for 2018 now running marginally ahead of forecasts, there was plenty of support in the City even if Page shares failed to hold on to their initial 2% rise.

Analysts at HSBC nudged up their price target to 700p, which exceeds the 609p record high set in August. They apply a price/earnings (PE) multiple of 19x to the shares, pointing out this is still a 16% discount to average mid-cycle multiples.

They added:

"Page Group operates at a higher wage rate band than the generalist staffers. If there is wage inflation, we believe Page is the most likely beneficiary."

Time to buy a high-yield boozer?

The 7.5% dividend yield at Marston's was back in the spotlight today after the pub company's year-end update showed operating profits will grow to £104 million. Higher interest charges and the impact of weather on food-led Destination pubs meant this was slightly below many City hopes.

But there was encouragement from trading elsewhere, with sunshine and World Cup football helping to boost the results in brewing and the Taverns division.

The conclusion from both Peel Hunt and JP Morgan Cazenove was that the dividend looked to be sustainable, leading to their price targets of 125p.