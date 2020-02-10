Three top green funds delivering spectacular returns

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Holding our nerve as portfolios hit new highs

As well as providing weekly performance data on the 30-plus Investment Association sectors, and the leading Unit Trusts, OEICs, Investment Trusts and EFTs, we also run a couple of demonstration portfolios. These are a way of explaining how the Saltydog groups can be used to control the volatility within a portfolio, and also how the split between the groups would vary under different market conditions.

We thought it prudent to focus on the less risky end of the spectrum and so, at the end of November 2010, we launched ‘The Tugboat’ and have been reporting on it ever since. It is run using our own money through a standard fund supermarket. It’s a very cautious portfolio where avoiding falls is as important as making gains.

Three years later we launched the slightly more adventurous Ocean Liner portfolio. Once our subscribers understand the concepts involved in controlling the volatility within their own portfolios, they can then go on to develop an investment strategy suitable for their personal appetite for risk.

One of our key principles is to only invest in the more volatile funds when they are giving better returns than funds that have historically been more stable. And we also limit the overall amount that we will ever invest in the most volatile funds.

To help with this process we combine the Investment Association sectors into our own proprietary Saltydog groups which are:

Safe Haven

Slow Ahead

Steady as She Goes

Full Steam Ahead – Developed Markets

Full Steam Ahead – Emerging Markets

The nautical names of these groups give an easily recognisable indication of the volatility of the sectors and funds which are allocated to the groups. Using the performance data, it is easy to see whether the increased risk associated with the more volatile funds is then being rewarded.

When nothing is doing particularly well, or in times of uncertainty, we will increase the cash levels within the portfolio. The last time we did this was in preparation for the General Election in December. Our main concern was what would happen to the strength of the pound. If the Labour Party won with an overall majority, we thought that sterling would weaken. A Conservative victory could see it continue to strengthen (which it did initially but it has subsequently dropped back).

To protect our portfolios, we reduced our overall exposure to the markets and increased our cash holdings. At one point, cash accounted for 60% of the Tugboat’s overall value. (It was 50% in the Ocean Liner).

Since then we’ve been reinvesting and have bought the cash down below 20% and anticipate it going lower. We have resisted the urge to make any drastic changes because of the coronavirus outbreak and, at the moment, hope to weather this particular storm.

Both portfolios did drop a couple of weeks ago but have recovered and finished last week at all-time highs. When we started the ‘Tugboat’ we invested £40,000. Since then it has gone up by 70% and is now worth over £68,000.

In the last 12 months it has risen by 11.9%.