Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in January 2025
There was just one new entry on the list last month, as S&P 500 and global trackers continued to attract assets, writes Sam Benstead.
3rd February 2025 13:23
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Investors largely began 2025 as they ended 2024, backing S&P 500, global and technology exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETFs continued to be the most popular trackers. The top spot was claimed by the distributing version (VUSA), where the dividends are paid out to investors, while the accumulation version (VUAG) was in second. Both cost a competitive 0.07% in annual fees.
BlackRock’s US tracker, iShares Core S&P 500 Ucits ETF, was a new entry in 10th place. It also costs 0.07% in fees.
Backing the US has been a great trade for investors over the past decade, with the S&P 500 index delivering a total return of 315% compared with just 87% for the FTSE All-Share index.
The global trackers investors were most drawn to last month were iShares Core MSCI World Ucits ETF (fourth place), Vanguard FTSE All-World Ucits ETF Dis (sixth place) and Vanguard FTSE All-World Ucits ETF Acc (eighth place).
While SWDA just focuses on developed-world equities, the Vanguard “All World” ETFs also include emerging markets.
SWDA has been the better performer recently, returning 42.2% over three years and 24.4% over 12 months. This compared with 37.3% and 23.4% for Vanguard’s funds.
Investors also bought tech ETFs Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)iShares S&P 500 Info Tech Sect ETF$Acc GBP (LSE:IITU) and VanEck Crypto&Blckchan Innovtr ETF A USD GBP (LSE:DAGB).
The most popular in fifth place was EQQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq’s largest shares. IITU was in seventh place, tracking the tech stocks in the S&P 500 index, while DAGB was in ninth place - it invests in companies involved in digital assets, such as Robinhood and Block.
While it’s not for the faint-hearted, DAGB’s popularity reflects growing interest in cryptocurrencies, which have risen in value over the past 12 months.
The best performer of the three recently has been IITU, rising 75% over three years and 31.8% over one year.
iShares Physcial Gold was the last ETF on the list, while iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF dropped off it.
Top 10 most-popular ETFs in January 2025
Position
ETF
Change on last month
One-year return (%)
Three-year return (%)
1
No change
29.2
50
2
No change
29.2
50
3
Up two
40.2
68.5
4
Down one
24.4
42.2
5
Down one
28.7
57
6
Up one
23.4
37.3
7
Up two
31.8
75
8
No change
23.4
37.3
9
Down three
106.8
18.6
10
New entry
29.2
50.1
Source: interactive investor/FE FundInfo. Performance data to 31 January 2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
