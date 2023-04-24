The highest yielding money market funds to park your cash in

Investors can get around 4% inside a tax-efficient wrapper with these fund ideas. Sam Benstead reports.

Central bank interest rate rises mean that investors can finally get a good return on their cash. In the UK, the Bank of England base rate is now 4.25%, with markets expecting it to rise further still to help bring down sticky inflation, before possibly dropping in 2024 to boost the economy.

Higher rates have knock-on effects for bond yields, sending them higher, as well as the returns from easy access and fixed-term savings accounts.

Investors have a number of options to put their cash to work in this new higher-yield environment. While they could buy UK government bonds (gilts), which yield around 4%, picking the right gilt can be complicated and is generally the reserve of only the most sophisticated DIY investors.

They could also stray into the bond market, where yields are even higher. However, bond prices can be very volatile, and investors could be hit with capital losses even if the income is stable.

Savings accounts are another option, but yields tend to lag bond market equivalents. Moreover, unless the account is inside a cash ISA, where returns are lower, then savers may have to pay tax on their returns.

Basic-rate taxpayers (up to £50,270 annual income) get a £1,000 tax-free savings allowance, while higher-rate payers (up to £125,140 annual income) get £500 and additional rate payers (earning more than £125,140) get nothing. Any savings interest above the thresholds is taxed at income tax rates.

Money market funds could fit the bill

Money market funds are a viable in-between option, offering the income of gilts, but without the complexity, while also mitigating the risk of bond price fluctuations. They can be held inside ISAs and SIPPS.

They own a diversified basket of safe bonds that are due to mature soon, normally within a year, meaning that investors can earn an income on their cash with minimal risk.

Since December 2021, the assets held by interactive investor customers in money market funds, as well as the number of customers investing in the funds, has increased four-fold.

Fund industry trade body the Investment Association (IA) categorises money market funds into two buckets: short term and standard term funds.

Short-term funds are lower risk. Fund managers try to ensure the highest possible level of safety by keeping very short duration bonds and high-quality bonds in the portfolio.

Standard money market funds generally deliver slightly higher returns by owning bonds that have slightly longer maturity dates.

The highest yielding short-term money market funds on the ii platform, as of 18 April 2023, are Royal London Short Term Money Market (4%), L&G Cash Trust (3.9%) and BlackRock Cash (3.1%).

The Royal London Short Term Money Market fund is one of interactive investor’s Investment Pathways options for investing in drawdown to access all or part of your pension. The Royal London option is for those planning to take out all their money within the next five years.

The highest-yielding standard money market funds are Premier Miton UK Money Market (4.4%), Invesco Money (UK) No Trail (3.3%) and LF Canlife Sterling Liquidity (3.15%).

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, says: “Royal London Short Term Money Market stands out most to us in the sector. It has an excellent long-term track record, low drawdowns and is competitively priced with a yearly ongoing charge of 0.10%.

“The fund seeks to maximise income by investing in high quality, short-dated cash instruments. The managers place particular emphasis on the security of the counterparties it lends to, while ensuring daily liquidity.”

The interest paid by money market funds will fluctuate with bond market yields, which are closely linked to central bank interest rates. This means they will rise when yields rise, but will fall when yields fall.

Lipski adds: “As interest rates are expected to continue rising and given the short-dated nature of the holdings in money market funds, this would soon result in an equivalent increase in the returns of the funds.”

Advantages of a money market fund

Very low risk, with the portfolio likely to at least hold its value and also pay out a modest income

Diversified and highly liquid, meaning investors are not exposed to a single bond failing and can withdraw their money easily

Can be held in a tax-friendly wrapper, such as an ISA or SIPP.

Disadvantages of a money market fund