Can tech shares keep rising under Trump?

When investing, there tends to be a correlation between risk and reward. We see this in the performance of the Investment Association (IA) sectors. The sectors that sometimes generate the largest gains can also suffer the biggest losses. The Technology & Technology Innovations sector is one of the most volatile sectors. In 2022, it fell by 27%, but the following year it was the top-performing sector, with an annual return of 38.7%. Last year was another good year; it went up by 23.5% and was beaten by only one sector, Financials and Financial Innovation, which rose by 23.8%. However, it was not a smooth ride and during the year it also had its fair share of ups and downs. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts It made gains in January, February and March, and was the leading sector at the end of the first quarter, posting an impressive 11% three-month return. In April, it fell by 3.7%, but recovered during May and June to end the second quarter up 5.1%. In July, it suffered a 4.4% loss, and it went down by a further 0.5% in August. It made a small gain in September, but still ended the quarter down 4.8%. It was then the best-performing sector in the final three months of the year.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Investors are hoping that the new Trump administration will be pro-business, and will benefit the technology sector in particular. Trump has indicated that his government will invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), and is expected to reduce regulation and promote innovation. The main concern is that after two years of strong growth, the leading technology companies have seen their valuations soar to levels that some analysts already believe are unsustainable. The market has priced in extremely high growth expectations, and if they are not met we could see a swift correction. In our demonstration portfolios, we are still comfortable holding funds exposed to the technology sector, but they only make up a relatively small proportion of our overall investment. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com