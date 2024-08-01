Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in July 2024

There were no new entries to the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETF) list last month, as investors continued to back strategies that track the performance of key global stock markets, as well as technology shares.

The most popular ETFs, for another month running, were Vanguard S&P 500 trackers. Costing just 0.07% in annual fees, they own the largest 500 shares in the US. VUSA, which pays out dividends was the most-popular ETF, followed by VUAG, which reinvests any income.

Unchanged in third place was the iShares Core MSCI World Ucits ETF (SWDA), which owns around 1,500 shares from developed world economies. US shares dominate this tracker, at about 70% of the portfolio, which means that it is highly correlated with S&P 500 tracker funds.

Two other global trackers made the list: Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (dis) and Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (acc), in seventh and 10th place respectively.

Unlike SWDA, these trackers also include some shares from emerging markets, such as Indian and Chinese shares. They own nearly 4,000 companies and cost 0.22% in annual fees.

Invesco Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF was unchanged in fourth place. It tracks the 100 largest shares in the Nasdaq index, which includes large positions in tech shares such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. It is considered a technology fund and has performed very well over the past decade, but has been very volatile.

Another technology fund that is very popular is iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector, which has returned nearly 70% over the past three years. It owns American technology shares and has 22% invested in Microsoft, 19% in Apple and 18% in Nvidia.

The final tech fund on the most-bought list was VanEck Semiconductor Ucits ETF, which owns companies involved in computer chip design and manufacturing, such as Nvidia, ASML and TSMC. While volatile, recent returns have been excellent due to demand for chips that power artificial intelligence.

Completing the July ETF list were iShares Physical Gold ETC and iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF, in fifth and ninth place respectively.

Top 10 most-popular ETFs in July 2024

Source: interactive investor/FE FundInfo.