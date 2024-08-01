Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in July 2024
Investors continued to back global, US and technology trackers last month.
1st August 2024 11:58
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
There were no new entries to the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETF) list last month, as investors continued to back strategies that track the performance of key global stock markets, as well as technology shares.
The most popular ETFs, for another month running, were Vanguard S&P 500 trackers. Costing just 0.07% in annual fees, they own the largest 500 shares in the US. VUSA, which pays out dividends was the most-popular ETF, followed by VUAG, which reinvests any income.
Unchanged in third place was the iShares Core MSCI World Ucits ETF (SWDA), which owns around 1,500 shares from developed world economies. US shares dominate this tracker, at about 70% of the portfolio, which means that it is highly correlated with S&P 500 tracker funds.
Two other global trackers made the list: Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (dis) and Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (acc), in seventh and 10th place respectively.
Unlike SWDA, these trackers also include some shares from emerging markets, such as Indian and Chinese shares. They own nearly 4,000 companies and cost 0.22% in annual fees.
Invesco Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF was unchanged in fourth place. It tracks the 100 largest shares in the Nasdaq index, which includes large positions in tech shares such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. It is considered a technology fund and has performed very well over the past decade, but has been very volatile.
Another technology fund that is very popular is iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector, which has returned nearly 70% over the past three years. It owns American technology shares and has 22% invested in Microsoft, 19% in Apple and 18% in Nvidia.
The final tech fund on the most-bought list was VanEck Semiconductor Ucits ETF, which owns companies involved in computer chip design and manufacturing, such as Nvidia, ASML and TSMC. While volatile, recent returns have been excellent due to demand for chips that power artificial intelligence.
Completing the July ETF list were iShares Physical Gold ETC and iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF, in fifth and ninth place respectively.
Top 10 most-popular ETFs in July 2024
|Rank
|ETF
|Change on last month
|One-year return (%)
|Three-year return (%)
|1
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
|No change
|20.3
|39.2
|2
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
|No change
|20.3
|39.2
|3
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
|No change
|16.9
|30.4
|4
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
|No change
|20.1
|37.9
|5
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
|Up three
|11.6
|31.5
|6
|iShares S&P 500 Info Tech Sect ETF$Acc GBP (LSE:IITU)
|Down one
|30.5
|68.1
|7
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL)
|Up two
|15.4
|26.2
|8
|VanEck Semiconductor ETF GBP (LSE:SMGB)
|Down two
|34.2
|72.4
|9
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
|Down two
|21.5
|41.4
|10
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
|No change
|15.4
|26.2
Source: interactive investor/FE FundInfo.
