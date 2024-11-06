Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in October 2024
We run through the most popular exchange-traded funds last month.
6th November 2024 09:04
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
In our October ranking of the most-bought exchange-traded funds (ETFs) there were two new entrants, while the top eight funds remained the same.
Entering the top 10 in ninth and 10th place respectively were iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE:SSLN) and iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector ETF (LSE:IITU).
The duo replace the two ETFs that joined the ranking in September, namely WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Leveraged Short.
While plenty has been written about the gold price this year, silver has also experienced a price surge. Demand for safe-haven investments, including gold and silver, has increased due to geopolitical tensions and uncertainties.
iShares Physical Gold ETC remained in third place in the October ranking. The Super-60 ETF owns physical gold and offers investors a cost-effective and liquid way of owning the metal.
Gold gets more headlines as a portfolio diversifier, and for good reason. Both metals are volatile, but silver is a much bumpier ride due to its wider industrial use. This means it has greater cyclical characteristics compared to gold.
Over the past year, silver has eclipsed gold, which is reflected in iShares Physical Silver ETC returning 33.8% and iShares Physical Gold ETC returning 29.6%.
Over the past three years, however, it’s a different story, with iShares Physical Gold ETC comfortably ahead of iShares Physical Silver ETC, returning 63.4% versus 44.8%.
The other new entrant alongside iShares Physical Silver ETC, was iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector ETF. The latter ETF returns to the top 10 having departed the table in September.
As the same suggests, it specialises in the technology sector. One thing to bear in mind is that half the fortunes of this ETF is tied up in just three stocks. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a weighting of 22%, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a weighting of 18.5%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a weighting of 18.2%.
It's interesting to see the technology ETF in October’s table, given that tech duo Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) and Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) both dropped out of the investment trust top 10 in September and October, respectively.
For the eight ETFs remaining in the table, the two most popular track the S&P 500 index of America’s largest companies. Both funds are from Vanguard, they charge 0.07% in fees and one ETF reinvests any dividends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF GBP (VUSA), while Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VUAG) distributes any dividend payments.
Three global trackers retain their positions, with iShares Core MSCI World Ucits ETF in fourth place, Vanguard FTSE-All World ETF (distributing) in sixth place, and Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (accumulating) in eighth place.
iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF remains in fifth, and Invesco Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF is also unchanged in seventh place.
Top 10 most-popular ETFs in October 2024
|Position
|ETF
|Change on last month
|One-year return (%)
|Three-year return (%)
|1
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
|No change
|29.9
|37.2
|2
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
|No change
|29.9
|37.2
|3
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
|No change
|29.6
|63.4
|4
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
|No change
|26.2
|28.7
|5
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
|No change
|14.8
|25
|6
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL)
|No change
|26
|25.2
|7
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
|No change
|30.8
|35.5
|8
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
|No change
|25
|25.2
|9
|iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE:SSLN)
|New entry
|33.8
|44.8
|10
|iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector ETF (LSE:IITU)
|New entry
|43.3
|67.4
Source: interactive investor/FE FundInfo. Performance data to 31 October 2024. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
