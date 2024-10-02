Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in September 2024

Investors added to their positions in gold last month, as the price of the precious metal rose to $2,650 (£1,990) per ounce, up from about $2,500 at the start of September.

They did this via iShares Physical Gold ETC, a Super-60 exchange-traded fund (ETF) that owns physical gold and gives investors a cost-effective and liquid way of owning the metal. It rose from fifth place to third place.

The gold price rise is linked to lower interest rates. Because gold pays no income, when interest rates fall, it becomes relatively more appealing. There is also tension in the Middle East, which plays into gold’s “safe-haven” status when investors are worried.

The two most-popular ETFs track the S&P 500 index of America’s largest companies. From Vanguard, they charge 0.07% in fees and offer versions that reinvest or distribute any dividend payments.

Three global trackers made the most-bought ETF list this week: iShares Core MSCI World Ucits ETF (SWDA) in fourth place, Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (dis) (VWRL)in sixth place, and Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (acc) (VWRP) in eighth place.

Annual fees are similar (at 0.2% for the iShares tracker and 0.22% for the Vanguard funds), but they track different global markets. SWDA tracks the MSCI World index, which just covers developed markets, while VWRL and VWRP track the FTSE All World index, which includes emerging markets such as India and China.

Invesco Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF fell four places to seventh place and iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF rose one place to fifth.

Technology shares are on a good run, spurred by lower interest rates and developments in artificial intelligence (AI). EQQQ has risen 24.3% over the past 12 months as a result of this.

Meanwhile, UK shares are also performing well, with iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF rising 13.4% over the past 12 months.

Finally, two leveraged ETFs made the list in ninth and 10th place: WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Leveraged Short.

These ETFs amplify the gains and losses of the Nasdaq 100 index. They are generally designed for day traders and not suitable for investors who plan to hold it for more than one trading session. Find out why here.

iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Ucits ETF and VanEck Semiconductor ETF dropped off the most-bought list.

Top 10 most-popular ETFs in September 2024

Source: interactive investor/FE FundInfo, 1 October 2024.