Treatt is a great company, but is it a ‘buy’?

Investment risk

The total capital cost of the building project is expected to be £33 million, about three times adjusted after tax profit in 2019. The company will spend a further £5 million on expenses; design costs, running its existing facility in parallel with the new one while it is being commissioned, additional staffing and the procurement and installation of equipment.

Treatt’s cash flow is erratic because it buys stock strategically, so forecasting the company’s financial position once the move is complete is difficult, but the £21 million it raised from investors by selling new shares is unlikely to cover it, and the company will probably end 2020 with more cash than debt. How much will depend on how the company performs, and whether it overspends. It claims not to have overspent on the Florida facility.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Treatt is straining to conserve cash having increased the dividend by less than the amount prescribed by its dividend policy and taken the option of supplier financing offered by its customers. This arrangement means Treatt is paid more quickly, but at a cost. Treatt says the price is often less than the cost of borrowing, which is how it would finance its receivables otherwise, so it is probably good business. Quick payment also improves cash flow, which helps explain why Treatt earned record cash flow in 2019.

I think the debt will be manageable. A fall in return on capital is already evident (from 16% to 13%) due mostly to capital investment in the US plant and the first spending on the new UK HQ. Since the company will not have the benefit of the new HQ in the current financial year, but will bear much of the cost of building it, return on capital is likely to suffer in 2020 too.

Once the HQ has been up and running for three years, Treatt says efficiencies alone should enable a 10 to 15% improvement in profitability. It should improve further as the company sells more high-margin proprietary flavours.

Competition concern

But supplier financing raises the question of Treatt’s competitive position. Last year the company incurred additional costs because some of its larger suppliers increased their payment terms, so Treatt’s customers have clout. The most significant are much larger businesses. Traditionally, it has supplied multinational flavour houses, intermediaries between bulk suppliers like Treatt was and end customers, brands of drinks, perfumes and cleaning products. Increasingly, Treatt is targeting multinational brands directly, particularly beverage companies, some of which are goliaths like Coca Cola and Pepsi.

Developing novel ingredients is more profitable, but it is also required to maintain Treatt’s relevance. Thanks to the Internet, it is much easier for Treatt’s customers to source raw materials themselves than it used to be, and some of them have developed processing capabilities. Treatt needs to provide them with ingredients they can’t manufacture themselves.

People power

Treatt’s not so secret weapon in this competitive market, may well be its people. Chief executive Daemmon Reeve has fostered a collaborative culture, which he expects to flourish in the new headquarters. The list of initiatives to reward staff financially with free shares and incentives to buy shares, and in kind through health schemes and wellness initiatives is long. Reeve himself worked his way up through the business and Treatt says 70% of new vacancies are filled by internal candidates it has trained up.

The number one risk in the risk report is the poaching of key staff, and three of the company’s six strategic planks relate directly to staff empowerment; “investing in our culture”, “engaging with our communities”, and “reducing our environmental impact”. The others are investment in existing and new product categories, like coffee flavours in 2019, and investing in the infrastructure required for future growth.

We do need to keep an eye on the extent of executive pay, but I expect shareholders to benefit along with staff and customers.

Does Treatt make good money?

It does, helped by the development of specialist ingredients, but it hasn’t always been this profitable, and cash flows are volatile. It wasn’t able to fund its own expansion without raising money from investors.