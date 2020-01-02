Which FTSE 100 stocks returned over 3,000% last decade?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

JD's shares have accelerated in spectacular fashion since 2015, with this year's 140% rise aided by the recent transformational deal to acquire Finish Line in the United States for £400 million.

With around 20% of sales now coming from the US, investors are clearly excited by the potential rewards from the other side of the Atlantic, even though this is a notoriously difficult market for UK retailers to crack. In the meantime, JD continues to show it has the formula for success in its domestic market after reporting further strong like-for-like sales growth.

JD's underlying profits have risen over the decade from £67.4 million to £355.2 million for 2019. Revenues of £4.7 billion from 2,420 stores worldwide achieved this year compare with £769.8 million from 523 stores 10 years ago.

JD's strong record of cash generation means it should be well placed to fund further expansion opportunities, even if this tends to be at the expense of dividend growth.

Like JD, Ashtead is a mainstay of the interactive investor Aggressive Winter Portfolio after achieving average returns between the months of November and April of 30% and more over the past decade. Ashtead's progress owes much to its Sunbelt division in the United States, which accounts for around 87% of its revenues.

As well as benefiting from an industry shift from ownership towards the rental model, Ashtead has capitalised on opportunities presented by a highly fragmented US market and the impetus from President Trump's infrastructure spending plan.

Our head of markets Richard Hunter thinks Ashtead should remain a market favourite in 2020, with the general view of the shares as a ‘strong buy’ likely to hold firm based on a price/earnings (PE) multiple still below 15 times.

Tech conglomerate Halma (LSE:HLMA) is another popular stock for retail investors, with its record of growing its dividend by 5% or more for 40 years in a row the very definition of stock market consistency. Its shares are up 771% over the decade, or 822% including dividends.

Economic conditions have certainly been helpful for Halma, whose portfolio of subsidiaries makes products that sit inside the systems of world leading equipment manufacturers.

This structure enables Halma to easily integrate new acquisitions as well as to merge or sell businesses should the longer-term market potential change adversely, ensuring that it can grow rapidly without becoming too complex. The shares are not cheap with a forward PE of 38 times, but similar valuation worries in the past haven't stopped progress.

Halma entered the FTSE 100 in 2018, joining other recent new entrants such as Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX), Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) and Croda International (LSE:CRDA) at the top of the past decade's risers board.

London Stock Exchange is one of the more established names near the top of the list, with shares up 91% this year and 1,070% over the past decade amid further progress in its ambition to become a global financial markets infrastructure leader.

The ultra-low interest rate environment has offered a supportive backdrop by pushing investors away from cash and into other assets. The explosion of data across all sectors of society and including financial services also appears favourable.

Other familiar names on the list of FTSE 100 risers for the past decade include catering company Compass (LSE:CPG), whose shares are up 284%, or 353% when including the reinvestment of dividends, and financial services firm Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) after a rise of 276%, or a total return of 408%.

