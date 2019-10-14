Two funds we've sold because the pound has strengthened

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

A strengthening pound could harm your investments

Last Wednesday the pound was trading at around $1.22. On Friday it briefly went over $1.27, a gain of over 4.1% in a few days. Although it's now dropped back below $1.26, it's quite possible that it could strengthen significantly over the next month, and that could have serious consequences for UK investors.

The first US dollar was printed in 1914, soon after the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank in December 1913. The Federal Reserve then went on to have a key role in funding both the First and the Second World Wars.

By the end of the Second World War the British Empire was virtually bankrupt, and it wasn't long before the US dollar took over as the world's reserve currency.

At the time the £/$ rate had been pegged by the British government at $4.03. The pound couldn't float freely until the US left the gold standard in 1971, and at that point it was trading at around $2.50.

It briefly dropped below $1.10 in 1985, but then spent most of the next 30 years at, or above, $1.50. And that's where it was on the eve of the EU referendum in 2016.

After the decision to leave the EU it immediately dropped and, since then, has spent most of its time between $1.20 and $1.40.